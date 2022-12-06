Cam Heyward is the Steelers nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year

As if you needed another reason to like Cam Heyward...

Heyward, once again, is the Pittsburgh Steelers nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

During Heyward’s time in the NFL, he has been nominated for the Man of the Year award five times. While never bringing home the honor league-wide, him being nominated so many times speaks volumes about this work within the Pittsburgh community and beyond.

The award, sponsored by Nationwide, recognizes a player’s off-the-field community service, as well as his playing excellence. And there is no doubt Heyward shines in both areas.

How Heyward learned of his nomination was also special. During a team meeting former Steeler, and Hall of Famer, Jerome Bettis made the announcement. Bettis, the winner of the Man of the Year award in 2001, spoke about the impact Heyward is making both on the field and in the community.

“What I have seen from Cam is that his is a genuine commitment,” Bettis told Steelers.com. “He’s genuinely intertwined in his foundation. He is committed to it. He gets his teammates involved, and everybody wants to support what he’s doing. That’s a great sign of a leader, that he wants to step up in the community, but he also asks his teammates to step up as well, showing them the way.

“It’s critically important to be that leader because this organization is one that was founded in the community, is part of the community, always has been part of the community. It’s imperative and important that the players give of themselves to this community that supports them so much and gives so much to them. We have those leaders in this organization that understand that and continue to do that. Cam is doing that. I think it leaves a lasting legacy for this organization and for the players involved that.”

Heyward’s work with his charity, the Heyward House, has been well-documented since it’s inception, but this year he took it a step further with Cam’s Kindness Week. It was a week all about giving, and less about receiving. The week included an array of activities, but the bottom line is, what Heyward does in the community wasn’t limited to just one week of kindness.

Whether Heyward wins the league-wide Walter Payton Man of the Year award, which is always announced at the Super Bowl is irrelevant. Sure, it would be nice to see him recognized, but it won’t hinder him from doing what he’s always done within the community.

