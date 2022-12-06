BTSC Survivor Pool Update: Week 13 results

The Behind The Steel Curtain survivor pool is rolling along as each week those who make it through are one step closer to the prize. With four leagues completely filled with 100 entries, the fifth league finished with 35 participants. While technically there are 435 total entries, I have one entry in each league as the commissioner so there were 431 different contestants. Hundreds have entered, but only one can go home with the autographed Cam Heyward football.

There were two different games selected from the three remaining contestants. Two of the choices were the Cleveland Browns over the Houston Texans. Despite only managing two field goals on offense and giving up a safety, the Browns had two defensive touchdowns and another on a punt return to get the 27-14 win and send two contestants on to Week 14.

The other choice this week was the Seattle Seahawks over the Los Angeles Rams. This game was a back-and-forth battle throughout. Ultimately it was the Seahawks getting the touchdown with less than a minute left in the game and the Rams moving backwards before throwing an interception to end the game at 27-23.

So after 13 weeks, only 0.67% of the entries still remain and there are only contestants remaining in three of the five leagues. If you are still alive, make sure you enter your pick early so you don’t get knocked out due to a lack of selection. This is your reminder, so go make your pick now! Even being the only contestant remaining in your league, you must make your pick and outlast the remaining leagues.

Here are the picks used and remaining by contestant. Remember in Week 15 we go to making two selections each week so this is the final week of only making one choice.

Weekly Update:

Used teams are crossed out, Week 13 pick is in bold.

Madam Bruce’s Psychic Hotline AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West BUF BAL HOU DEN DAL CHI ATL ARI MIA CIN IND KAN NYG DET CAR LAR NWE CLE JAX LAC PHI GNB NOR SFO NYJ PIT TEN LVR WAS MIN TAM SEA

Ryan Tune AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West BUF BAL HOU DEN DAL CHI ATL ARI MIA CIN IND KAN NYG DET CAR LAR NWE CLE JAX LAC PHI GNB NOR SFO NYJ PIT TEN LVR WAS MIN TAM SEA

King Picks AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West BUF BAL HOU DEN DAL CHI ATL ARI MIA CIN IND KAN NYG DET CAR LAR NWE CLE JAX LAC PHI GNB NOR SFO NYJ PIT TEN LVR WAS MIN TAM SEA

Upcoming Week 14 Games of Note:

Most heavily favored: Dallas (-17) at home over Houston

Dallas (-17) at home over Houston Closest match up: New England (-1.5) at Arizona

New England (-1.5) at Arizona The Steelers match up: Pittsburgh (-2.5) at home over Baltimore

BYES: Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, Indianapolis, New Orleans, Washington

(all lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.)

So there you have it! Make sure you check back at Behind The Steel Curtain to stay updated on the contest. Even if you did not enter or have already been eliminated, feel free to check in and see how you would have fared each week.