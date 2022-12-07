Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Wednesday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest four podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each broadcasted episode.

The Steelers Fix: Tracking the development of the Steelers Sophomore players

The Steelers won in Atlanta on Sunday by a slim margin of 19-16. There are plenty of eyes on the rookies, but what about the second-year dudes? Join BTSC’s Jeremy Betz and Andrew Wilbar as they break it all down on The Steelers Fix.

Check out the rundown of the show:

How did the second-year Steelers make the leap in Atlanta

and MUCH MORE!

The Mike Tomlin Weekly Press Conference Recap: Week 14 vs. Baltimore

The Steelers beat the Falcons on Sunday, leading to tons of questions about the remainder of 2022. Dave Schofield, editor of BTSC, gives you all the details on what Coach T had to say about the 19-13 win, injuries, and what’s in store leading up to a crucial Ravens.

The Scho Bro Show: Are the Ravens in Week 13 the biggest opponent 2022 has to offer?

The Steelers are now 5-7, and the Ravens are rolling into Steel City. Is this the game of the year for the black and gold? This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed on the Scho Bro Show. the brotherly love entry of the BTSC family of podcasts.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

How big is the Week 13 bash with Baltimore.

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Let’s Ride, Wednesday: Time to see what the 2022 Steelers are made of

There’s been so much talk of the caliber of opponents that the Steelers have been defeating. It’s time to find out what this team is made of. Jeff Hartman, BTSC Senior Editor, talks about this, and much more, in the latest episode of the “Let’s Ride” podcast.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The makeup of the ‘22 Steelers

The Mail Bag

and MUCH MORE!

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE