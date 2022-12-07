2022 NFL Week 14: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens

When it comes to NFL rivalries, the Steelers and Ravens would be at, or near, the top of the list. The two divisional rivals have had some of the most contested, and bloody, games in recent memory.

When you look at how the Steelers hold just a 10-game advantage in this series, it doesn’t speak to just how close, and even, these two organizations have been throughout the years. Who can forget those legendary matchups which had names like Troy Polamalu, Ed Reed, Hines Ward, Ray Lewis, Ben Roethlisberger, Terrell Suggs, James Harrison, and the list could go on and on.

The names might have changed, but the rivalry has not.

With all those aforementioned names now gone into retirement, new names and faces take over for the old ones. Lamar Jackson, who’s status for the Week 14 game is unknown with a knee injury, and Kenny Pickett are now the quarterbacks charged with taking the reins of this rivalry. Defensively you have T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward battling it out with the Ravens running attack of Gus Edwards, Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill.

It might not have the same ring to it, but this game has serious significance for both teams. The Ravens are just trying to stay ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North standings, while the Steelers are hoping to inject themselves back into the conversation. The game being in Pittsburgh is big, and so is the fact the Steelers haven’t lost to Baltimore since 2019.

A Steelers win Sunday would pay huge dividends in their hopes of resurrecting the season, while a loss would crash those hopes and dreams. Sounds like a typical Steelers vs. Ravens game, doesn’t it?