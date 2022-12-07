Steelers add a linebacker to the practice squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers are continuing to shape the roster ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. On Wednesday, the team announced they have signed linebacker Emeke Egbule to the practice squad.

Drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft by the Los Angeles Chargers out of the University of Houston, Egbule played in 32 games over three seasons in Los Angeles primarily as a special teams contributor. Playing 96 defensive snaps compared to 370 special team snaps, Egbule has 13 career tackles with two quarterback hits.

In 2021 Egbule did not make the chargers 53-man roster but with signed to the team’s practice squad and ultimately was elevated for three games. In 2022, Egbule failed to make the roster again and has been a free agent ever since.

To make room on the practice squad, the Steelers released running back Master Teague. The Steelers signed a Teague to the practice squad ahead of their Week 12 matchup against Indianapolis Colts as Jaylen Warren missed the game due to injury and Anthony McFarland was elevated from the practice squad. Teague remained on the practice squad as both Warren and Najee Harris were dealing with injuries throughout practice for Week 13. With all running backs currently available, the Steelers no longer need to carry an additional running back.

