Steelers Injury Report: 4 players miss practice on Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers exited Sunday’s game with a victory and relatively healthy when factoring in how late it is in the season. As the Steelers took the practice field for their first official day of preparation for the Baltimore Ravens, there were four players who did not participate while two were limited. In the first injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR Department, the Steeler start with six players on the list.

The Steelers did not have any player who missed last week’s game due to injury that is still on the active roster. Additionally, although there were some players that were banged up from the game, no player officially exited due to injury and did not return.

One player who did not practice much last week ahead of the game against the Falcons was running back in Najee Harris. As he continues to nurses abdominal injury, Harris did not practice on Wednesday.

One player specifically mentioned by Mike Tomlin on Tuesday who is banged up is outside linebacker T.J. Watt. On Wednesday, Watt was limited in his participation just like he was every practice last week.

Another player constantly dealing with injury but has been able to suit up for all but one game this season is Larry Ogunjobi. Dealing with a toe injury, Ogunjobi did not practice on Wednesday.

Missing his first offensive snap of the 2022 NFL season, Chuks Okorafor returned to the game after one play despite his shoulder injury. With Coach Tomlin stating Tuesday they may cut back on Okorafor‘s workload early in the week, he did not practice on Wednesday.

Another player not previously mentioned as dealing with an injury is outside linebacker Malik Reed. Listed as having a back injury, Reed did not practice on Wednesday.

The final player on the injury report for Wednesday was wide receiver Diontae Johnson with a hip injury. In the first practice of the week, Johnson was a limited participant.

As for the Ravens’ injury report, you can see the names below when available.