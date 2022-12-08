Hear me out. I want the Steelers to win every week, and I don’t believe that I would ever root against them. But fans do want to know where they sit as far as draft position goes in 2023. Again, I really hope the Steelers pick in the 20s. With that probably not being a possibility and my unwillingness to root against them, I could root for certain teams to win to help Pittsburgh’s draft standing. So here is a rooting guide that would help the Steelers keep pace, even with the Steelers winning contests.
First, let’s take a look at the current draft positions as found on Tankathon.
No. 1) Houston Texans
No Change
1-10-1 (Lost 7 - Week 13 loss to Cleveland)
Remaining Games: at Dallas, Kansas City, at Tennessee, Jacksonville, at Indianapolis
No. 2) Chicago Bears
No Change
3-10 (Lost 6 - Week 13 loss to Green Bay)
Remaining Games: Bye, Philadelphia, Buffalo, @Detroit, Minnesota
No. 3) Seattle Seahawks via Denver Broncos
Up 1 Spot
Broncos 3-9 (Lost 4 - Week 13 loss to Baltimore)
Denver’s Remaining Games: Kansas City, Arizona, at Los Angeles Rams, at Kansas City, Los Angeles Chargers
No. 4) Detroit Lions via Los Angeles Rams
Down 1 Spot
Rams 3-9 (Lost 6 - Week 13 loss to Seattle)
Remaining Games: Las Vegas, at Green Bay, Denver, at Los Angeles Chargers, at Seattle
No. 5) Philadelphia Eagles via New Orleans Saints
Up 1 Spot
Saints 4-9 (Lost 1 - Week 13 loss to Tampa Bay)
New Orleans’ Remaining Games: Bye, Atlanta, at Cleveland, at Philadelphia, Carolina
No. 6) Carolina Panthers
Down 1 Spot
4-8 (Won 1 - Week 13 Bye)
Remaining Games: at Seattle, Pittsburgh, Detroit, at Tampa Bay, at New Orleans
No. 7) Jacksonville Jaguars
Up 4 Spots
4-8 (Lost 1 - Week 13 loss to Detroit)
Remaining Games: at Tennessee, Dallas, at New York Jets, at Houston, Tennessee
No. 8) Arizona Cardinals
Down 1 Spot
4-8 (Lost 2 - Week 13 Bye)
Remaining Games: New England, at Denver, Tampa Bay, at Atlanta, at San Francisco
No. 9) Indianapolis Colts
Up 5 Spots
4-8-1 (Lost 3 - Week 13 loss to Dallas)
Remaining Games: Bye, Minnesota, Los Angeles Chargers, at New York Giants, at Indianapolis.
No. 10) Atlanta Falcons
Up 5 Spots
5-7 (Lost 2 - Week 13 loss to Pittsburgh)
Remaining Games: Bye, New Orleans, at Baltimore, Arizona, Tampa Bay
No. 11) Green Bay Packers
Down 3 Spots
5-8 (Won 1 - Week 13 win over Chicago)
Remaining Games: BYE, Los Angeles Rams, at Miami, Minnesota, Detroit
No. 12) Las Vegas Raiders
Down 3 Spots
5-7 (Won 3 - Week 13 win over Los Angeles Chargers)
Remaining Games: at Los Angeles Rams, New England, at Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Kansas City Chiefs
No. 13) Houston Texans via Cleveland Browns
Down 3 Spots
Browns 5-7 (Won 2 - Week 13 win over Houston)
Remaining Games: at Dallas, Kansas City, Tennessee, Jacksonville, at Indianapolis
No. 14) Pittsburgh Steelers
Down 2 Spots
5-7 (Won 2 - Week 13 win over Atlanta)
Have pride or root for them to lose. You fan your way.
Remaining Games: Baltimore, at Carolina, Las Vegas, at Baltimore, Cleveland
No. 15) Detroit Lions
Down 2 Spots
5-7 (Won 2 - Week 13 win over Jacksonville)
Remaining Games: Minnesota, at New York Jets, at Carolina, Chicago, at Green Bay
No. 16) Los Angeles Chargers
Up 1 Spot
6-6 (Lost 1 - Week 13 loss to Las Vegas)
Remaining Games: Miami, Tennessee, at Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, at Denver
No. 17) New England Patriots
Up 1 Spot
6-6 (Lost 2 - Week 13 loss to Buffalo)
Remaining Games: at Arizona, at Las Vegas, Cincinnati, Miami, at Buffalo
No. 18) Washington Commanders
Up 1 Spot
7-5-1 (Tied 1 - Week 13 tie with New York Giants)
Remaining Games: Bye, New York Giants, at San Francisco, Cleveland, Dallas
Projected Playoff Teams
No. 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6)
No. 20 Seattle Seahawks (7-5)
No. 21 Tennessee Titans (7-5)
No. 22 New York Jets (7-5)
No. 23 New York Giants (7-4-1)
No. 24 Miami Dolphins (8-4) (Forfeited Pick)
No. 25 Denver Broncos via San Francisco 49ers (8-4)
No. 26 Baltimore Ravens (8-4)
No. 27 Cincinnati Bengals (8-4)
No. 28 Dallas Cowboys (9-3)
No. 29 Kansas City Chiefs (9-3)
No. 30 Minnesota Vikings (10-2)
No. 31 Buffalo Bills (9-3)
No. 32 Philadelphia Eagles (11-1)
Now, let’s take a peek at the games that directly affect the Steelers 2023 draft prospects. (Their prospects, not the actual collegiates).
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8TH
Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) at Los Angeles Rams (3-9)
Who to root for: Los Angeles Rams
You could go either way here, but the Rams are less likely to win games with Matt Stafford and Aaron Donald out. Take the Rams here. but know that the Raiders will still need to come up with some victories.
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11TH
Baltimore Ravens (8-4) at Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7)
Who to root for: Pittsburgh Steelers
This goes against the tanker’s code, but I don’t subscribe to it. We will know those that don’t read the actual article that call me a hypocrite in the comments. I am absolutely rooting for the Steelers and hoping that the Ratbrds continue to lose. Baltimore is ahead of Pittsburgh by three games, so it’s okay if they start losing. But if you are in tank mode, I can’t tell you to root for your Steelers.
Cleveland Browns (5-7) at Cincinnati Bengals (8-4)
Who to root for: Cleveland Browns
Both teams are division rivals. Both teams wear unsightly orange hats. Both teams are from Ohio. There’s so many reasons to abhor both of these teams. The Steelers benefit more in division prominence and in the draft order if Cincy loses.
Houston Texans (1-10-1) at Dallas Cowboys (9-3)
Who to root for: Houston Texans
At this point, the hope is that Houston wins a few games for Chicago to get a higher spot. It is very unlikely to occur agaist Dallas. However, I feel the need to quote Hans Gruber from DIe Hard here. “It’s Christmas Theo. It’s the time of miracles, so be of good cheer”.
Minnesota Vikings (10-2) at Detroit Lions (5-7)
The Lions are right behind the Steelers, so some separation would be nice. Detroit is a very rootable team as well.
Who to root for: Detroit Lions
Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) at Tennessee Titans (7-5)
Tennessee is starting to falter, but more important, the Jags are way ahead of the Steelers. at No.7. Gotta root for the Jags.
Who to root for: Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) at Denver Broncos (3-9)
This is easy. KC is detestable and Denver wins are advantageous.
Who to root for: Denver Broncos
Carolina Panthers (4-8) at Seattle Seahawks (7-5)
The Panthers will face the Steelers next in Week 15, so the Steelers could really benefit from a win here from Baker Mayfield’s former team.
Who to root for: Carolina Panthers
MONDAY, DECEMBER 12TH
New England Patriots (6-6) at Arizona Cardinals (4-8)
The Cardinals are ahead of the Steelers and a win or two from Pittsburgh West would be good. Watching New England lose is actually better. To be fair, a New England win doesn’t hurt. However, because of the head-to-head loss in Week 2, the Steelers would still pick higher than the Pats.
Who to root for: Arizona Cardinals
- BYE Week: Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders
