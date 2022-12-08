Hear me out. I want the Steelers to win every week, and I don’t believe that I would ever root against them. But fans do want to know where they sit as far as draft position goes in 2023. Again, I really hope the Steelers pick in the 20s. With that probably not being a possibility and my unwillingness to root against them, I could root for certain teams to win to help Pittsburgh’s draft standing. So here is a rooting guide that would help the Steelers keep pace, even with the Steelers winning contests.

First, let’s take a look at the current draft positions as found on Tankathon.

No Change

1-10-1 (Lost 7 - Week 13 loss to Cleveland)

Remaining Games: at Dallas, Kansas City, at Tennessee, Jacksonville, at Indianapolis

No Change

3-10 (Lost 6 - Week 13 loss to Green Bay)

Remaining Games: Bye, Philadelphia, Buffalo, @Detroit, Minnesota

Up 1 Spot

Broncos 3-9 (Lost 4 - Week 13 loss to Baltimore)

Denver’s Remaining Games: Kansas City, Arizona, at Los Angeles Rams, at Kansas City, Los Angeles Chargers

No. 4) Detroit Lions via Los Angeles Rams

Down 1 Spot

Rams 3-9 (Lost 6 - Week 13 loss to Seattle)

Remaining Games: Las Vegas, at Green Bay, Denver, at Los Angeles Chargers, at Seattle

Up 1 Spot

Saints 4-9 (Lost 1 - Week 13 loss to Tampa Bay)

New Orleans’ Remaining Games: Bye, Atlanta, at Cleveland, at Philadelphia, Carolina

Down 1 Spot

4-8 (Won 1 - Week 13 Bye)

Remaining Games: at Seattle, Pittsburgh, Detroit, at Tampa Bay, at New Orleans

Up 4 Spots

4-8 (Lost 1 - Week 13 loss to Detroit)

Remaining Games: at Tennessee, Dallas, at New York Jets, at Houston, Tennessee

Down 1 Spot

4-8 (Lost 2 - Week 13 Bye)

Remaining Games: New England, at Denver, Tampa Bay, at Atlanta, at San Francisco

Up 5 Spots

4-8-1 (Lost 3 - Week 13 loss to Dallas)

Remaining Games: Bye, Minnesota, Los Angeles Chargers, at New York Giants, at Indianapolis.

Up 5 Spots

5-7 (Lost 2 - Week 13 loss to Pittsburgh)

Remaining Games: Bye, New Orleans, at Baltimore, Arizona, Tampa Bay

Down 3 Spots

5-8 (Won 1 - Week 13 win over Chicago)

Remaining Games: BYE, Los Angeles Rams, at Miami, Minnesota, Detroit

Down 3 Spots

5-7 (Won 3 - Week 13 win over Los Angeles Chargers)

Remaining Games: at Los Angeles Rams, New England, at Pittsburgh, San Francisco, Kansas City Chiefs

No. 13) Houston Texans via Cleveland Browns

Down 3 Spots

Browns 5-7 (Won 2 - Week 13 win over Houston)

Remaining Games: at Dallas, Kansas City, Tennessee, Jacksonville, at Indianapolis

No. 14) Pittsburgh Steelers

Down 2 Spots

5-7 (Won 2 - Week 13 win over Atlanta)

Have pride or root for them to lose. You fan your way.

Remaining Games: Baltimore, at Carolina, Las Vegas, at Baltimore, Cleveland

No. 15) Detroit Lions

Down 2 Spots

5-7 (Won 2 - Week 13 win over Jacksonville)

Remaining Games: Minnesota, at New York Jets, at Carolina, Chicago, at Green Bay

No. 16) Los Angeles Chargers

Up 1 Spot

6-6 (Lost 1 - Week 13 loss to Las Vegas)

Remaining Games: Miami, Tennessee, at Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams, at Denver

Up 1 Spot

6-6 (Lost 2 - Week 13 loss to Buffalo)

Remaining Games: at Arizona, at Las Vegas, Cincinnati, Miami, at Buffalo

No. 18) Washington Commanders

Up 1 Spot

7-5-1 (Tied 1 - Week 13 tie with New York Giants)

Remaining Games: Bye, New York Giants, at San Francisco, Cleveland, Dallas

Projected Playoff Teams

No. 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6)

No. 20 Seattle Seahawks (7-5)

No. 21 Tennessee Titans (7-5)

No. 22 New York Jets (7-5)

No. 23 New York Giants (7-4-1)

No. 24 Miami Dolphins (8-4) (Forfeited Pick)

No. 25 Denver Broncos via San Francisco 49ers (8-4)

No. 26 Baltimore Ravens (8-4)

No. 27 Cincinnati Bengals (8-4)

No. 28 Dallas Cowboys (9-3)

No. 29 Kansas City Chiefs (9-3)

No. 30 Minnesota Vikings (10-2)

No. 31 Buffalo Bills (9-3)

No. 32 Philadelphia Eagles (11-1)

Now, let’s take a peek at the games that directly affect the Steelers 2023 draft prospects. (Their prospects, not the actual collegiates).

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 8TH

Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) at Los Angeles Rams (3-9)

Who to root for: Los Angeles Rams

You could go either way here, but the Rams are less likely to win games with Matt Stafford and Aaron Donald out. Take the Rams here. but know that the Raiders will still need to come up with some victories.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 11TH

Baltimore Ravens (8-4) at Pittsburgh Steelers (5-7)

Who to root for: Pittsburgh Steelers

This goes against the tanker’s code, but I don’t subscribe to it. We will know those that don’t read the actual article that call me a hypocrite in the comments. I am absolutely rooting for the Steelers and hoping that the Ratbrds continue to lose. Baltimore is ahead of Pittsburgh by three games, so it’s okay if they start losing. But if you are in tank mode, I can’t tell you to root for your Steelers.

Cleveland Browns (5-7) at Cincinnati Bengals (8-4)

Who to root for: Cleveland Browns

Both teams are division rivals. Both teams wear unsightly orange hats. Both teams are from Ohio. There’s so many reasons to abhor both of these teams. The Steelers benefit more in division prominence and in the draft order if Cincy loses.

Houston Texans (1-10-1) at Dallas Cowboys (9-3)

Who to root for: Houston Texans

At this point, the hope is that Houston wins a few games for Chicago to get a higher spot. It is very unlikely to occur agaist Dallas. However, I feel the need to quote Hans Gruber from DIe Hard here. “It’s Christmas Theo. It’s the time of miracles, so be of good cheer”.

Minnesota Vikings (10-2) at Detroit Lions (5-7)

The Lions are right behind the Steelers, so some separation would be nice. Detroit is a very rootable team as well.

Who to root for: Detroit Lions

Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8) at Tennessee Titans (7-5)

Tennessee is starting to falter, but more important, the Jags are way ahead of the Steelers. at No.7. Gotta root for the Jags.

Who to root for: Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) at Denver Broncos (3-9)

This is easy. KC is detestable and Denver wins are advantageous.

Who to root for: Denver Broncos

Carolina Panthers (4-8) at Seattle Seahawks (7-5)

The Panthers will face the Steelers next in Week 15, so the Steelers could really benefit from a win here from Baker Mayfield’s former team.

Who to root for: Carolina Panthers

MONDAY, DECEMBER 12TH

New England Patriots (6-6) at Arizona Cardinals (4-8)

The Cardinals are ahead of the Steelers and a win or two from Pittsburgh West would be good. Watching New England lose is actually better. To be fair, a New England win doesn’t hurt. However, because of the head-to-head loss in Week 2, the Steelers would still pick higher than the Pats.

Who to root for: Arizona Cardinals