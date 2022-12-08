Previewing the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens Week 14 showdown

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens are two teams who know each other well considering they are AFC North rivals and have had some legendary games throughout the years. For these teams, the game in Week 14 is as big one. Throw in the fact the Steelers are on a two-game winning streak, and this game gets even more attention.

Here is the game preview for the Steelers and Ravens for their Week 14 matchup in Pittsburgh.

Team Records

Pittsburgh Steelers: 5-7

Baltimore Ravens: 8-4

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Ravens (+3.0)

OVER/UNDER: 37.0

Moneyline: Steelers -150; Ravens +130

Last 5 Games in series

Steelers: 4-1

Matchup History

Pittsburgh Steelers lead series 32-24-0

Injury Report

(Note: This will be updated throughout the week as more injury reports are released)

Steelers

Wednesday, December 7

RB Najee Harris (Oblique) - DNP

LB Malik Reed (Back) - DNP

OL Chukwuma Okorafor (Shoulder) - DNP

OL Larry Ogunjobi (Toe) - DNP

LB T.J. Watt (Ribs) - LP

WR Diontae Johnson (Hip) - LP

Ravens

Wednesday, December 7

DE Calais Campbell (NIR - Rest) - DNP

C/G Trystan Colon (NIR - Personal) - DNP

WR Devin Duvernay (NIR - Rest) - DNP

OLB Justin Houston (NIR - Rest) - DNP

T Morgan Moses (NIR - Rest) - DNP

QB Lamar Jackson (Knee) - DNP

OL Patrick Mekari (Toe) - DNP

CB Marcus Peters (NIR - Rest) - DNP

CB Daryl Worley (Hamstring) - DNP

G Kevin Zeitler (Knee) - DNP

OLB Del’Shawn Phillips (Quad) - LP

LB Patrick Queen (Thigh) - LP

LB Kristian Welch (Concussion) - LP

T Ronnie Stanley (Ankle) - FP

News and Notes

When it comes to NFL rivalries, the Steelers and Ravens would be at, or near, the top of the list. The two divisional rivals have had some of the most contested, and bloody, games in recent memory.

When you look at how the Steelers hold just a 10-game advantage in this series, it doesn’t speak to just how close, and even, these two organizations have been throughout the years. Who can forget those legendary matchups which had names like Troy Polamalu, Ed Reed, Hines Ward, Ray Lewis, Ben Roethlisberger, Terrell Suggs, James Harrison, and the list could go on and on.

The names might have changed, but the rivalry has not.

With all those aforementioned names now gone into retirement, new names and faces take over for the old ones. Lamar Jackson, who’s status for the Week 14 game is unknown with a knee injury, and Kenny Pickett are now the quarterbacks charged with taking the reins of this rivalry. Defensively you have T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward battling it out with the Ravens running attack of Gus Edwards, Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill.

It might not have the same ring to it, but this game has serious significance for both teams. The Ravens are just trying to stay ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC North standings, while the Steelers are hoping to inject themselves back into the conversation. The game being in Pittsburgh is big, and so is the fact the Steelers haven’t lost to Baltimore since 2019.

A Steelers win Sunday would pay huge dividends in their hopes of resurrecting the season, while a loss would crash those hopes and dreams. Sounds like a typical Steelers vs. Ravens game, doesn’t it?

