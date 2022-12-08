Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Thursday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

The Steelers War Room: Pick-ing up the pace: can the rookies get the Steelers to .500?

The Steelers have a legitimate chance to surpass .500 should they go 4-1 in their last five contests. What role will the rookies have in getting them there? This will be one of the topics discussed as BTSC invites you to heck out our Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matt Peverell in The Steelers War Room. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers in an attempt to put you in the mind of Art Rooney II, Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, Andy Weidl, Sheldon White and Dan Colbert when it comes to personnel.

Rundown of the show:

Getting to .500 and beyond

The overall state of play for the Steelers, and how they could finish up compared to the Bengals and Ravens.

Looked at where the Steelers offense is sitting statistically compared to the rest of the league despite being the cheapest.

Looked at the Steelers leading receivers’ stats to put Pickens’ frustrations into context

Steelers and Baltimore Rookie Report

Much More

Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matty in The Steelers War Room.

Know Your Enemy: Steelers vs. Ravens, the best rivalry in sports continues

It’s time once again to become a scout for the Steelers before their latest game. This time around, we get to know more about the Baltimore Ravens in the latest edition of Know Your Enemy. It’s the show where BTSC breaks down the upcoming opponent for the black-and-gold. This week, Geoff and Bryan Anthony Davis, (subbing for Shannon White) welcome former Ravens tight end Daniel Wilcox of Bleav in Ravens to the podcast.

News and Notes

A look at the 2022 Baltimore Ravens

Special Guest: Former Ravens tight end Daniel Wilcox of Bleav in Ravens

Geoffrey and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: The digits behind the Steelers third quarter turnaround

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to rank in the bottom half of the league in a lot of statistics because of their slow start to the season. But if looking at just the 3rd quarter of the season, things look much different. Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join BTSC’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

The Steelers ranks in key stats over the last five weeks

Breaking down the numbers behind Sunday’s matchup with the Ravens

and more geeky numbers!

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE