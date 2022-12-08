Steelers open the 21-day window for Chris Boswell

The Pittsburgh Steelers may be getting some reinforcements down the stretch to close out the 2022 season. On Thursday, the team announced that kicker Chris Boswell has been designated to return from the Reserve/Injured List (IR), allowing him to practice while starting his 21-day window in which to be activated to the active roster.

Boswell was placed on IR leading up to the Steelers Week 10 game against the New Orleans Saints. After missing the mandatory four games, he is eligible to return as early as Sunday’s game. Boswell does not currently take up a spot on the 53-man roster, so no corresponding move was necessary.

Chris Boswell missed the Steelers Week 8 matchup but was not placed on IR until after the Steelers bye week. Boswell popped up on the Friday injury report in Week 8 with a groin injury which forced the Steelers into making the practice squad addition of Nick Sciba who was then elevated to kick. Just before Boswell was placed on IR, the Steelers signed Matthew Wright off the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad who has kicked for the Steelers the last four games. After missing two field goals in Week 10, Wright has been perfect on his field goals and extra points over the last three games.

On the season, Boswell is 12 or 16 in field goals and nine of nine on extra points. Boswell has also made five of his six field goals attempted from over 50 yards.

Another player eligible to return, cornerback William Jackson III, has yet to begin his practice window.

In his press conference on Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin alluded to both Boswell and Jackson as possibly returning this week but their participation will ultimately determine their availability for Sunday.

“We’ve got some guys that might be eligible to come off of IR,” Tomlin stated. “Boswell, Will Jackson, we’ll see where those roads lead. Not ready to discuss those guys or the potential inclusion of those guys, or what the division of labor might look like. Let’s see what the work looks like before we start going too far, and keep our energies focused on the guys that we know could be available to us as we stand here right now.”

as the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to host the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday at Acrisure Stadium at 1 PM.