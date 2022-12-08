Raiders vs. Rams: Thursday Night Football picks, odds and open thread

The 2022 NFL regular season is here, and it’s Thursday which means it’s time for Thursday Night Football. Considering the game is streamed only on Amazon Prime, it’s the start of something new when it comes to watching football. But when it comes to storylines, there are plenty surrounding this game.

As for the game itself, below you’ll see some vital information for you to enjoy the contest. You’ll get odds for the game, check out our staff picks for the game and to use this comment section as an open thread for the game.

Let’s take a closer look...

How to Watch:

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams

Date: Thursday, Dec. 8

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: Amazon Prime

Streaming: Amazon Prime

LAR: +7

O/U: 43

Moneyline:

LAR: +240

LVR: -285

There are some prime time games where fans of the black-and-gold couldn’t care less who is victorious. Then there are games which have a level of intrigue to the fan base. This Thursday night, there is a reason for fans to watch, based on the Steelers upcoming schedule. In Week 16, on Christmas Eve, the Steelers will host the Las Vegas Raiders in the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. With that being said, keeping an eye on how the Raiders do, not to mention in the Playoff Picture, fans should be watching the game with a level of interest.

Nonetheless, hopefully it’s a good game. Follow along with other Pittsburgh Steelers fans in the comment section below as the open thread.

In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold. And continue counting down the days until the Steelers host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14 of the regular season.