Steelers Injury Report: 3 players return while 4 others fail to practice on Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers exited Sunday’s game with a victory and relatively healthy when factoring in how late it is in the season. As the Steelers took the practice field for their second official day of preparation for the Baltimore Ravens, there were four players who did not participate while two were limited. In the second injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR Department, one new player was added but not due to injury while two players went in the wrong direction in terms of participation.

One player who did not practice much last week ahead of the game against the Falcons was running back in Najee Harris. As he continues to nurse his oblique injury, Harris did not practice on Wednesday. On Thursday, Harris was able to return as a limited participant.

One player specifically mentioned by Mike Tomlin on Tuesday who is banged up is outside linebacker T.J. Watt. On Wednesday, Watt was limited in his participation just like he was every practice last week. Thursday saw Watt held out of practice completely was he listed as not participating.

Another player constantly dealing with injury but has been able to suit up for all but one game this season is Larry Ogunjobi. Dealing with a toe injury, Ogunjobi did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

Missing his first offensive snap of the 2022 NFL season, Chuks Okorafor returned to the game after one play despite his shoulder injury. With Coach Tomlin stating Tuesday they may cut back on Okorafor‘s workload early in the week, he did not practice on Wednesday. On Thursday, Okorafor progressed to being a limited participant.

Another player not previously mentioned as dealing with an injury is outside linebacker Malik Reed. Listed as having a back injury, Reed did not practice on Wednesday. On Thursday, Reed was back as a full participant.

Yet another player on the injury report for Wednesday was wide receiver Diontae Johnson with a hip injury. In the first practice of the week, Johnson was a limited participant. Unfortunately, Johnson went in the wrong direction and did not practice on Thursday.

Thursday saw a new edition to the injury report in Cam Heyward. As has been the case, Heyward was given the day off not related to injury and should see him return on Friday.

As for the Ravens’ injury report, you can see the names below when available.