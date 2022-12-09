The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading back to Acrisure Stadium to attempt to get their third win in a row against the hated Baltimore Ravens. The first of two matchups in the next four games, facing a quality opponent after back-to-back victories will give the Steelers a chance to show what they are made of.

Will the Steelers offense be able to finish drives with touchdowns? Will the Steelers defense be able to stop the Ravens potent running attack? Will special teams be the deciding factor?

This Sunday will answer these questions as the Steelers look to stack wins even higher. Make sure you get all the information you need below so you can enjoy the Steelers Week 14 showdown. The latest odds are per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Week 14:

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens

Date: Sunday, December 11

Kickoff: 1:00 P.M. ET

Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

Odds: Pittsburgh (-2); O/U (37) — DraftKings Sportsbook

Weather: Live weather update

TV Channel: Broadcast locally on KDKA-CBS with Kevin Harlan and Trent Green as commentators and Melanie Collins as sideline the reporter. Check the national broadcast map to see if the game is on in your area.

Online: NFL Game Pass offers live games for international viewers (excluding USA, Canada, and China) and replays of every game upon conclusion with a paid subscription. A subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket gives access to stream games as well. fuboTV also allows you to stream NFL games online with a subscription. NFL Game Center will update the action on a play-by-play basis.

Radio: Steeler Nation Radio with Bill Hillgrove, Craig Wolfley, and Max Starks. The broadcast will be live on WDVE 102.5 FM and WBGG 970 AM in the Pittsburgh area or check the list of Steelers Radio Affiliates. Viewers can listen anywhere in the world online via Steelers.com, but the Steelers Official Mobile App does have geographical restrictions. The Steelers broadcast is also available on Westwood One radio or SiriusXM Radio on channel 230 or channel 136.

