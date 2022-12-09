Steelers Stocking Stuffers: A black & gold Funko Pop! checklist

If Santa sees us when we’re sleeping, Steelers fans must be frequently dreaming about the black and gold. Saint Nick always seems to include Steelers gifts in my stash each year. In recent years, Funko Pop! figures have been stuffed in my stocking.

For the unfamiliar, Funko started selling its Pop! line of figures in 2011. Three years later, they began licensing NFL players. Here are all the Pittsburgh Steelers to receive the toy treatment over the years. Some of these are no longer in production (“vaulted”), so I’ve included how much you may have to pay for one on eBay.

Troy Polamalu - 2014 Mint on eBay - $89.95

The only member of the Steelers in the initial NFL wave. The original series came with a removable helmet.

Ben Roethlisberger (home jersey) - 2015 Mint on eBay - $120

Ben made his debut in wave 2. This line continued including a removable helmet.

Le’Veon Bell (home jersey) - 2016 Mint on eBay - $20

For wave 3, Funko dropped the removable helmets to give each player a little more identity. However, they could no longer deny showcasing the other killer Bs.

Antonio Brown (home jersey) - 2016 Mint on eBay - $35

When Antonio Brown showed up on NFL Network in 2015 with this Tetris-inspired style, it was instantly iconic.

Ben Roethlisberger (‘33 throwback jersey) - 2016 Mint on eBay - $125

The bumblebee throwback era actually ended in 2016. It would later be named one of the ugliest jerseys in NFL history, which is probably exactly why Funko released this. This was released exclusively through Toys R Us.

Antonio Brown (white jersey) - 2017 Mint on eBay - $25

In 2017, the wave four kept the helmets off, and added new jersey variations and accessories.

Antonio Brown (color rush jersey) - 2017 Mint on eBay - $50

AB and Ben were the first Steelers to be featured in the 75th anniversary color rush look. This Tony Toe-Tap was only available at Toys r Us.

Ben Roethlisberger (color rush jersey) - 2017 Mint on eBay - $150

Ben’s beard got a little lighter for wave 4.

Terry Bradshaw (home jersey) - 2017 Mint on eBay - $22

2017’s wave four was the first time Funko showcased all-time legends, like the blonde bomber.

Le’Veon Bell (away jersey) - 2018 Mint on eBay - $15

2018’s wave 5 was the biggest Funko release yet. They added more variants, more legends and the newest generation of talent.

Terry Bradshaw (away jersey) - 2018 Mint on eBay - $30

JuJu Smith-Shuster - 2018 Mint on eBay - $25

After JuJu’s rookie season, Funko was ready to name him an up-an-coming star, along with future Steelers QB1, Mitch Trubisky.

T.J. Watt - 2018 Mint on eBay - $36

The future DPOY was the youngest defender to get his own Funko.

Jerome Bettis - 2018 Mint on eBay - $15

The Bus became the second Steelers Hall-of-Famer to get his own Funko Pop.

For the last four years, Pittsburgh hasn't been on Funko’s radar. They’ve given us Le’Veon as a Jet, AB as a Raider, even JuJu as a Chief, but nothing in the black and gold. There’s been no Franco catching the Immaculate Reception, no Mean Joe drinking the Coke, and no current stars like Najee, Heyward or Minkah. Perhaps we’ll see Pickett or Pickens in 2023.

However, coming in April or May of 2023, we get Steelers superfan Uncle Snoop, rocking a (Cam Sutton?) home jersey. This is said to be a Funko.com exclusive, so fans should sign up to be notified about the release date.

