Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Friday edition

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: We’re $@*%’n Working Here!

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) expose the hottest and most toxic takes on the internet. This week, a viral video of Tomlin has us wondering if we’d really want to meet him. Plus, Pickens defenders surprisingly flock around him in the face of old-school criticism. Kenny writes a chapter in the history books, and the Tomlin haters who are starting to show their hope.

Rundown of the show:

Toxic Takes

The Tomlin Viral Video

Kenny Making History

Pickens Turning Heads

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

The Steelers Preview: Ravens-Steelers history tells us to assume nothing and expect anything

You could throw out the standings, convention wisdom and history when any time when the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers go at it. The only thing that we know is that anything can happen. This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts with BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman, Editor Dave Schofield, and Podcast Producer Bryan Anthony Davis.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

Expect the Unexpected

Injury Report

Over/Under

Trivia

Final Thoughts

Let’s Ride Friday: The Steelers offense will have to beat the Ravens in Week 14

In order for the Steelers to have any chance of defeating B-More on Sunday, the Steelers offense will have to be a mjor factor in the victory. BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman outlines it all on the latest episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The Steelers’ offense is in high demand this weekend against Baltimore

A visit from Jeremy Betz in the All Betz Are Off segment

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

