NFL Expert Picks, Week 14: Steelers vs. Ravens a classic toss-up game

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens are slated to face off in Week 14 of the 2022 regular season, and there are a lot of narratives between these two teams. For the Ravens, they are trying to show they are the cream of the crop in the AFC. To prove they are not just AFC contenders, but AFC favorites, even without Lamar Jackson who is out with a knee injury.

As for the Steelers, they are trying to continue to stack wins and climb back to being a relevant team. After beating the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13, and their first time winning back-to-back games this season, they are hoping to continue their winning streak over the Ravens to five games. There is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the team, and there remain huge question marks with the team as they continue further into the regular season.

For those who follow the current betting lines, the Steelers opened as 2-point home favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. At the moment of this being published, the line has now moved to the Steelers being 2.5-point favorites heading into Week 14.

At this point, it is time to check in and see who the pundits, who call themselves experts, like in this showdown in Pittsburgh Sunday.

As you can imagine, this game is as close to a toss up as you can have. Every possible outlet, from ESPN, SB Nation, Yahoo! Sports, FOX Sports and CBS Sports alike are split on who they like in this AFC North grudge match.

Those are sites where people just check a box on a website and move on with their lives. However, there are some who spend more time pouring over these picks, and provide some analysis than just a winner and loser.

For those type of experts, one which is talked about a lot is Pete Prisco of CBS Sports. Prisco predicts a Steelers win in Week 14.

Kenny Picket is 3-1 in his last four starts for the Steelers as they make a little late-season push. The Ravens have had offensive issues with Lamar Jackson, and now he’s out. That means it’s Tyler Huntley time at quarterback. The Steelers defense is playing better, so that’s not a good thing for the Ravens. Pick: Steelers 24, Ravens 13

Like Prisco, Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News also goes in-depth on every one of his picks heading into Week 14 Sunday. Iyer sees a Ravens win, and a close one at that.

Lamar Jackson is hurting again, this time with a knee injury that should keep him out for at least one game, if not more. The Ravens are facing another late-season fade out of the AFC playoffs with their North lead being very precarious again. Tyler Huntley, however, is one of the league’s best backup QBs and the Ravens should like their chances to get the running game going here to support having this matchup’s more dominant defense. Kenny Pickett will have major trouble with their pass rush and secondary after the run is shutdown. Pick: Ravens win 20-17

As for the experts at the Pro Football Network, they like the Steelers to hold serve at home vs. the Ravens in Week 14.

This point spread surely will swing dramatically in the coming days, depending on Lamar Jackson’s injury prognosis. If Jackson can return, the Ravens probably will be favored. Otherwise, Pittsburgh should be at least four-point favorites. For now, I’m comfortable taking the improving Steelers. Against-the-spread prediction: Steelers Moneyline winner: Steelers

These are just a few sites who make weekly NFL picks. When you think about all those sites not listed above, this is when we turn to our friends at NFL Pick Watch, a site dedicated to tracking NFL expert picks by the week. They take all expert picks and put them into an easy-to-read graph for fans to enjoy. When it comes to the Steelers vs. Ravens game, a whopping 60% of NFL experts like the Steelers straight up, with 57% of the experts liking the Steelers to win and cover the spread.

What do you think about the upcoming game? Will the experts have it right? Or are they way off? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold as they prepare for the Ravens in Week 14.