Steelers 2023 NFL Draft Stock Report: Risers from Conference Championship Week

The 2023 NFL Draft is still months in the distance, but with college football having arrived, the beginning stages of the 2023 draft process has begun. With that in mind, it is time to dive into this past week’s biggest games in the college football world, taking a look at draft prospects who improved their stock based on their performance.

Offensive line is definitely an area the Steelers need to address, and the most likely resource for the solution is indeed the draft. Concerns at cornerback and linebacker also loom large over the Pittsburgh’s head. Although we will certainly break down prospects at other positions this season as well, these will be the primary positions of emphasis, especially early in the season.

Nearly every week during the season, there are several highlight games that steal the headlines, but even when these games overshadow the rest of the college football landscape, we will not be negligent of the other games and prospects in action. Every week during the season, we will recap the previous week’s action and determine whose stock rose the most as it pertains to the NFL Draft.

As always, be sure to share your thoughts on this topic in the comment section below, but without further adieu, here are the highest of highs from Conference Championship Week!

Jalen Carter | DT | 6’3”, 300 lbs

Carter was not completely healthy earlier in the year, and it affected his play in the first half of the season. However, Carter improved by the week once healthy, and and his stock is continuing to ascend as we near the College Football Playoff. In the SEC Championship Game against LSU, Carter was a constant menace on the interior, accumulating 4 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and 1 sack. He also deflected a pass at line of scrimmage. Carter’s quickness, hand usage, and strength make him nearly unblockable at times, and Ohio State’s offensive line will have quite the task in slowing him down in the Peach Bowl. He is making a case to be the top overall prospect in this draft.

Max Duggan | QB | TCU | 6’1”, 210 lbs

If you missed the game and are looking solely at the stats, you may not come away impressed. However, the heart that Duggan displayed throughout the contest was as the heart of a champion. His performance as a runner in the fourth quarter was one for the ages, as he made plays happen when he was getting help from nobody else. Despite coming in a losing effort, Duggan completed 18 of 36 passes for 251 yards, 1 touchdown, and 1 interception. He also added 110 rushing yards on 15 carries. Duggan does not have the strongest arm, but he is a gamer that plays every down as if it is his last. He could be an intriguing option for a team once we hit early Day 3.

Dorian Williams | LB | Tulane | 6’1”, 230 lbs

Williams is rapidly rising on boards, and for good reason. Whether it be defending the run, blitzing, or dropping into coverage, Williams has proven his ability to do it at a high level. Currently a Day 2 prospect, Williams impressed late in the season, and he capped it off with a strong performance in the AAC Championship game, recording 10 tackles, 8 solo tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 hurry, 1 pass defended. If his tests well athletically, he could ascend as high as the early to mid second round.

Others Who Improved Their Stock

Charlie Jones | WR | Purdue | 13 REC, 162 YDS

Michael Barrett | LB | Michigan | 10 TCKL, 1 SCK

Mohamoud Diabate | LB | Utah | 8 TCKL, 6 SOLO, 3 TFL, 2 SCK

Gabe Reid | EDGE | Utah | 5 SOLO TCKL, 2 SCK, 3 TFL

Andrew Vorhees | OL | USC | Did not play; USC’s OL gave up 7 sacks in his absence

Sedrick Van Pran | C | Georgia

Olu Oluwatimi | C | Michigan

Dylan Horton | DL | TCU | 5 SOLO TCKL, 2 SCK

Tyjae Spears | RB | 22 CAR, 199 YDS, 1 TD

Davonte Brown | CB | UCF | 1 INT

Which NFL Draft prospects caught your eye this weekend? Let us know in the comment section below, and stay tuned to BTSC for everything you need to know as we get closer to the 2023 NFL Draft!