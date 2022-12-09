Steelers Injury Report: 3 players questionable for Sunday’s game

The Pittsburgh Steelers exited last Sunday’s game with a victory and relatively healthy when factoring in how late it is in the season. As the Steelers took the practice field for their final official day of preparation for the Baltimore Ravens, there were no players who did not participate while two were limited. In the final injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR Department, three players are questionable for Sunday’s game.

One player who did not practice much last week ahead of the game against the Falcons was running back in Najee Harris. As he continues to nurse his oblique injury, Harris did not practice on Wednesday. On Thursday, Harris was able to return as a limited participant. Friday saw Harris as a full participant with no injury designation for Sunday.

One player specifically mentioned by Mike Tomlin on Tuesday who is banged up is outside linebacker T.J. Watt. On Wednesday, Watt was limited in his participation just like he was every practice last week. Thursday saw Watt held out of practice completely was he listed as not participating. Watt returned to practice on Friday as a limited participant and is once again questionable to play for the second-straight week.

Another player constantly dealing with injury but has been able to suit up for all but one game this season is Larry Ogunjobi. Dealing with a toe injury, Ogunjobi did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday. As has happened in previous weeks, Ogunjobi returned as a full participant on Friday and has no injury status.

Missing his first offensive snap of the 2022 NFL season, Chuks Okorafor returned to the game after one play despite his shoulder injury. With Coach Tomlin stating Tuesday they may cut back on Okorafor‘s workload early in the week, he did not practice on Wednesday. On Thursday, Okorafor progressed to being a limited participant. The progression continued on Friday as Okorafor was a full participant with no injury status for Sunday.

Another player not previously mentioned as dealing with an injury is outside linebacker Malik Reed. Listed as having a back injury, Reed did not practice on Wednesday. On Thursday, Reed was back as a full participant. Despite being a full participant again on Friday, Reed is listed as questionable for Sunday.

Yet another player on the injury report for Wednesday was wide receiver Diontae Johnson with a hip injury. In the first practice of the week, Johnson was a limited participant. Unfortunately, Johnson went in the wrong direction and did not practice on Thursday. Friday saw Johnson’s return as a limited participant and he is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Thursday saw a new edition to the injury report in Cam Heyward. As has been the case, Heyward was given the day off not related to injury and he returned on Friday with no injury status for Week 14.

As for the Ravens’ injury report, you can see the names below.