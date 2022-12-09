Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Week 14 Edition

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Dave, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. After going 1-3 in each of the first two quarters of 2022, the Steelers went 3-1 in the third quarter of the season. Throwing the extra game into the final stanza, what record over the final five games do you feel is both realistic and would be considered successful to roll into the offseason on a positive note?

2. It’s Ravens week! Do you think the Steelers-Ravens rivalry is just as strong in the past based on the teams and not the players, or is it not what it used to be with so many names that played a big part in epic matchups no longer there on both sides?

3. After a rough first game with the Steelers in 2022, kicker Matthew Wright has settled in and has been perfect the last three games. With Chris Boswell returning to practice yesterday, how do you think the Steelers should handle the kicking situation for Week 14? If Boswell seems ready after two practices, do you bring him back or hold him out for one more week just to be sure?

4. Lamar Jackson is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game after not practicing all week with a knee injury? T.J. Watt is listed as questionable for the Steelers as he attempts to heal from his rib injury on top of returning from IR from his pec/knee. Who do you think is the bigger loss if they don’t play on Sunday: Jackson or Watt? Why?

5. How do you think the game plays out on Sunday in regards to points? Do you look for both teams to break out and score some points, or do you think they will be at a premium? Which scenario do you see playing out:

A: Both teams scoring 21 points or less

B: Both teams going over 21 points

C: One team over 21 points, the other 21 or under

6. It’s December, which means it’s Christmas season. To piggy-back off Jeff’s question last week, what is the most overrated Christmas movie of all-time in your opinion? Please explain your answer...

