Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Thursday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those die hard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website, but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Nonetheless, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

The Steelers Fantasy Football Fix: Winners and Losers from 2021 Fantasy

With the Fantasy season over, who were the best of the best and the befuddling busts. Get plenty of answers and more with the season finale of BTSC’s weekly show surrounding all aspects of the world of fantasy football with a black-and-gold twist. It’s the Steelers Fantasy Football Fix with BTSC’s Jeremy Betz.

Check out the rundown of the show:

The best and the busts from Fantasy 2021

Jeremy walks you through everything you need to know regarding fantasy football and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers Curtain Call: Steelers’ Chopping Blocks and Upgrade Updates

When a team is trying to do a rapid rebuild, cuts and upgrades will be made. What may the Steelers do in both arenas? It’s the show where Michael Beck and Geoffrey Benedict break down a black and gold off-season full of change in the manner in which they examine the enemy. Scenarios, questions and more will be pondered on the latest episode of the BTSC family of podcasts. As always, it is a good time to talk everything Steelers.

News and Notes

Diving into who the Steelers may cut and what positions have to be upgraded

Michael and Geoffrey walk you through everything you need to know regarding the Black-and-Gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: Which receivers should the Steelers retain for 2022?

The Steelers have talent at the wide receiver position, but there could be departures via free agency and maybe even a trade. Which receivers should the Steelers retain for 2022? Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed on the Thursday episode of the AM slate of the BTSC family of podcasts. Join Co-Editor Dave Schofield as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

The WR stable. Who stays and who goes?

