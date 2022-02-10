The complete list of athletes invited to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

The all-star games which took place last weekend, the East-West Shrine game and the Senior Bowl, are typically the kickoff for the NFL Draft season. However, the biggest event of them all is the NFL Scouting Combine.

There was no combine in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the event is returning to Indianapolis from March 1 through March 7. It will be the big event before the draft, and only individual school Pro Days will follow.

At this time, it is important to know who has, and has not, been invited to the Scouting Combine. Below are the 324 athletes who have been invited. Whether they attend or not is up to them, but this is an alphabetical list of those who were given the chance to prove their worth in front of all 32 NFL teams.

Cal Adomitis, LS, Pittsburgh

Austin Allen, TE, Nebraska

Chase Allen, TE, Iowa State

Christopher Allen, LB, Alabama

Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU

Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State

Tycen Anderson, DB, Toledo

Blaise Andries, OL, Minnesota

Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State

Jalyn Armour-Davis, DB, Alabama

Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma

Calvin Austin, WR, Memphis

Kevin Austin Jr., WR, Notre Dame

Tyler Badie, RB, Missouri

Kalon Barnes, DB, Baylor

Amaré Barno, DL, Virginia Tech

Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati

David Bell, WR, Purdue

Greg Bell, RB, San Diego State

Markquese Bell, DB, Florida A&M

Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State

Dane Belton, DB, Iowa

Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor

Bubba Bolden, DB, Miami

Slade Bolden, WR, Alabama

Nik Bonitto, DL, Oklahoma

Thomas Booker, DL, Stanford

Andrew Booth, DB, Clemson

Max Borghi, RB, Washington State

Jaquan Brisker, DB, Penn State

Gabe Brkic, K, Oklahoma

Kennedy Brooks, RB, Oklahoma

Ben Brown, OL, Mississippi

Leddie Brown, RB, West Virginia

Montaric Brown, DB, Arkansas

Logan Bruss, OL, Wisconsin

Coby Bryant, DB, Cincinnati

Spencer Burford, OL, UTSA

Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

Darien Butler, LB, Arizona State

Matthew Butler, DL, Tennessee

Percy Butler, DB, Louisiana

Grant Calcattera, TE, SMU

Jake Camarda, P, Georgia

Chance Campbell, LB, Mississippi

Ja’Tyre Carter, OL, Southern

Zach Carter, DL, Florida

Tariq Castro-Fields, DB, Penn State

Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina

Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin

Lewis Cine, DB, Georgia

Damone Clark, LB, LSU

Micheal Clemons, DL, Texas A&M

Jack Coan, QB, Notre Dame

Qwynnterrio Cole, DB, Louisville

Snoop Conner, RB, Mississippi

Bryan Cook, DB, Cincinnati

James Cook, RB, Georgia

Jashaun Corbin, RB, Florida State

Yusuf Corker, DB, Kentucky

Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi

Charles Cross, OL, Mississippi State

Nick Cross, DB, Maryland

Dustin Crum, QB, Kent State

Myron Cunningham, OL, Arkansas

DJ Davidson, DL, Arizona State

Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia

Kalia Davis, DL, UCF

Ty Davis-Price, RB, LSU

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Dawson Deaton, OL, Texas Tech

Austin Deculus, OL, LSU

Cameron Dicker, K, Texas

Kellen Diesch, OL, Arizona State

Dai’Jean Dixon, WR, Nicholls State

JoJo Domann, LB, Nebraska

Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada

Dontario Drummond, WR, Mississippi

Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA

Bill Dunkle, OL, San Diego State

Cobie Durant, DB, South Carolina State

Jerrion Ealy, RB, Mississippi

Arnold Ebiketie, DL, Penn State

Trestan Ebner, RB, Baylor

Ickey Ekwonu, OL, N.C. State

Kaiir Elam, DB, Florida

Kaleb Eleby, QB, Western Michigan

Noah Elliss, DL, Idaho

MJ Emerson, DB, Mississippi State

Kingsley Enagbare, DL, South Carolina

Akayleb Evans, DB, Missouri

Obinna Eze, OL, TCU

Joshua Ezeudu, OL, North Carolina

Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech

Daniel Faalele, OL, Minnesota

Neil Farrell, DL, LSU

Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin

DaMarcus Fields, DB, Texas Tech

Cordale Flott, DB, LSU

Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati

Jonathan Ford, DL, Miami

Luke Fortner, OL, Kentucky

Ty Fryfogle, WR, Indiana

Sauce Gardner, DB, Cincinnati

Haskell Garrett, DL, Ohio State

Jeremiah Gemmel, LB, North Carolina

Trenton Gill, P, N.C. State

Luke Goedeke, OL, Central Michigan

Mario Goodrich, DB, Clemson

Tyler Goodson, RB, Iowa

Kyler Gordon, DB, Washington

Isaiah Graham-Mobley, LB, Boston College

Danny Gray, WR, SMU

Vincent Gray, DB, Michigan

Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M

Jeffrey Gunter, DL, Coastal Carolina

Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

Jeremiah Hall, TE, Oklahoma

Logan Hall, DL, Houston

Kyle Hamilton, DB, Notre Dame

Jake Hansen, LB, Illinois

Aaron Hansford, LB, Texas A&M

Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

Kevin Harris, RB, South Carolina

Kolby Harvell-Peel, DB, Oklahoma State

Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan

Blake Hayes, P, Illinois

Marquis Hayes, OL, Oklahoma

Peyton Hendershot, TE, Indiana

Connor Heyward, TE, Michigan State

Dax Hill, DB, Michigan

Chasen Hines, OL, LSU

Chris Hinton, DL, Michigan

Curtis Hodges, TE, Arizona State

Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

Aidan Hutchinson, DL, Michigan

Ed Ingram, OL, LSU

Keaontay Ingram, RB, USC

D’Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State

Drake Jackson, LB, USC

Jordan Jackson, DL, Air Force

Joshua Jobe, DB, Alabama

Jermaine Johnson II, LB, Florida State

Johnny Johnson III, WR, Oregon

Josh Johnson, WR, Tulsa

Tyree Johnson, DL, Texas A&M

Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College

Braxton Jones, OL, Southern Utah

Jack Jones, DB, Arizona State

Marcus Jones, DB, Houston

Travis Jones, DL, Connecticut

Velus Jones, WR, Tennessee

Kerby Joseph, DB, Illinois

Cam Jurgens, OL, Nebraska

George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue

Cole Kelley, QB, Southeastern Louisiana

Derion Kendrick, DB, Georgia

D’Eriq King, QB, Miami

Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky

Bam Knight, RB, N.C. State

Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State

Quentin Lake, DB, UCLA

Nate Landman, LB, Colorado

DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M

Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina

Tyler Linderbaum, OL, Iowa

Alec Lindstrom, OL, Boston College

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Drake London, WR, USC

Vederian Lowe, OL, Illinois

Abraham Lucas, OL, Washington State

Chase Lucas, DB, Arizona State

Jesse Luketa, DL, Penn State

Boye Mafe, LB, Minnesota

DeAngelo Malone, DL, Western Kentucky

Damarri Mathis, DB, Pittsburgh

Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama

Cade Mays, OL, Tennessee

Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

Marquan McCall, DL, Kentucky

Zakoby McClain, LB, Auburn

Zyon McCollum, DB, Sam Houston State

Sincere McCormick, RB, UTSA

Roger McCreary, DB, Auburn

Trent McDuffie, DB, Washington

Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana

Marcus McKethan, OL, North Carolina

Verone McKinley III, DB, Oregon

Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers

John Metchie, WR, Alabama

James Mitchell, TE, Virginia Tech

Max Mitchell, OL, Louisiana

Smoke Monday, DB, Auburn

Jeremiah Moon, LB, Florida

Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

Thayer Munford Jr., OL, Ohio State

Jalen Nailor, WR, Michigan State

Evan Neal, OL, Alabama

Otito Ogbonnia, DL, UCLA

David Ojabo, DL, Michigan

Chig Okonkwo, TE, Maryland

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

Leon O’Neal, DB, Texas A&M

Esezi Otomewo, DL, Minnesota

Cade Otton, TE, Washington

Isaih Pacheco, RB, Rutgers

Dylan Parham, OL, Memphis

Joshua Paschal, DL, Kentucky

Chris Paul, OL, Tulsa

Jayden Peevy, DL, Texas A&M

Trevor Penning, OL, Northern Iowa

EJ Perry, QB, Brown

Nick Petit-Frere, OL, Ohio State

Kyle Philips, WR, UCLA

George Pickens, WR, Georgia

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida

Jalen Pitre, DB, Baylor

Makai Polk, WR, Mississippi State

D’vonte Price, RB, Florida International

Brock Purdy, QB, Iowa State

Teagan Quitoriano, TE, Oregon State

Bernhard Raimann, OL, Central Michigan

Charleston Rambo, WR, Miami

LaBryan Ray, DL, Alabama

Sean Rhyan, OL, UCLA

Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

John Ridgeway, DL, Arkansas

Ronnie Rivers, RB, Fresno State

Reggie Roberson Jr., WR, SMU

Brian Robinson, RB, Alabama

Dominique Robinson, DL, Miami (Ohio)

Tyrese Robinson, OL, Oklahoma

Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky

Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, Oklahoma State

Mike Rose, LB, Iowa State

Dare Rosenthal, OL, Kentucky

Josh Ross, LB, Michigan

Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State

Andrew Rupcich, OL, Culver-Stockton

Jamaree Salyer, OL, Georgia

Jack Sanborn, LB, Wisconsin

Braylon Sanders, WR, Mississippi

Myjai Sanders, DL, Cincinnati

Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah

Justin Shaffer, OL, Georgia

Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State

Abram Smith, RB, Baylor

Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State

Lecitus Smith, OL, Virginia Tech

Tyler Smith, OL, Tulsa

Tyreke Smith, DL, Ohio State

Baylon Spector, LB, Clemson

Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

Chris Steele, DB, USC

Derek Stingley Jr., DB, LSU

Jordan Stout, P, Penn State

Cole Strange, OL, Tennessee-Chattanooga

Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

Pierre Strong, RB, South Dakota State

Andrew Stueber, OL, Michigan

Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, DL, Notre Dame

Alontae Taylor, DB, Tennessee

Cam Taylor-Britt, DB, Nebraska

Isaac Taylor-Stuart, DB, USC

Luke Tenuta, OL, Virginia Tech

Kayvon Thibodeaux, DL, Oregon

Cameron Thomas, DL, San Diego State

Isaiah Thomas, DL, Oklahoma

Juanyeh Thomas, DB, Georgia Tech

Zach Thomas, OL, San Diego State

Josh Thompson, DB, Texas

Skylar Thompson, QB, Kansas State

Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia

Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

Zach Tom, OL, Wake Forest

Cole Turner, TE, Nevada

Tré Turner, WR, Virginia Tech

Delarrin Turner-Yell, DB, Oklahoma

Eyioma Uwazurike, DL, Iowa State

CJ Verdell, RB, Oregon

Cordell Volson, OL, North Dakota State

Matt Waletzko, OL, North Dakota

Kenny Walker III, RB, Michigan State

Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

Rasheed Walker, OL, Penn State

Travon Walker, DL, Georgia

Jermaine Waller, DB, Virginia Tech

Jaylen Warren, RB, Oklahoma State

Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

Jaylen Watson, DB, Washington State

Luke Wattenberg, OL, Washington

Sam Webb, DB, Missouri Western State

Dohnovan West, OL, Arizona State

Isaiah Weston, WR, Northern Iowa

Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State

Zamir White, RB, Georgia

ZaQuandre White, RB, South Carolina

Devon Williams, WR, Oregon

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Joshua Williams, DB, Fayetteville State

Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame

Pepe Williams, DB, Houston

Sam Williams, DL, Mississippi

Tre Williams, LB, Arkansas

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

Perrion Winfrey, DL, Oklahoma

Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia

JT Woods, DB, Baylor

Mike Woods, WR, Oklahoma

Tariq Woolen, DB, UTSA

Alex Wright, DL, UAB

Mykael Wright, DB, Oregon

Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia

Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M

Cade York, K, LSU

Nick Zakelj, OL, Fordham

Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky

