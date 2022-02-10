The complete list of athletes invited to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

The all-star games which took place last weekend, the East-West Shrine game and the Senior Bowl, are typically the kickoff for the NFL Draft season. However, the biggest event of them all is the NFL Scouting Combine.
There was no combine in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the event is returning to Indianapolis from March 1 through March 7. It will be the big event before the draft, and only individual school Pro Days will follow.
At this time, it is important to know who has, and has not, been invited to the Scouting Combine. Below are the 324 athletes who have been invited. Whether they attend or not is up to them, but this is an alphabetical list of those who were given the chance to prove their worth in front of all 32 NFL teams.
- Cal Adomitis, LS, Pittsburgh
- Austin Allen, TE, Nebraska
- Chase Allen, TE, Iowa State
- Christopher Allen, LB, Alabama
- Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU
- Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State
- Tycen Anderson, DB, Toledo
- Blaise Andries, OL, Minnesota
- Matt Araiza, P, San Diego State
- Jalyn Armour-Davis, DB, Alabama
- Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma
- Calvin Austin, WR, Memphis
- Kevin Austin Jr., WR, Notre Dame
- Tyler Badie, RB, Missouri
- Kalon Barnes, DB, Baylor
- Amaré Barno, DL, Virginia Tech
- Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati
- David Bell, WR, Purdue
- Greg Bell, RB, San Diego State
- Markquese Bell, DB, Florida A&M
- Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State
- Dane Belton, DB, Iowa
- Terrel Bernard, LB, Baylor
- Bubba Bolden, DB, Miami
- Slade Bolden, WR, Alabama
- Nik Bonitto, DL, Oklahoma
- Thomas Booker, DL, Stanford
- Andrew Booth, DB, Clemson
- Max Borghi, RB, Washington State
- Jaquan Brisker, DB, Penn State
- Gabe Brkic, K, Oklahoma
- Kennedy Brooks, RB, Oklahoma
- Ben Brown, OL, Mississippi
- Leddie Brown, RB, West Virginia
- Montaric Brown, DB, Arkansas
- Logan Bruss, OL, Wisconsin
- Coby Bryant, DB, Cincinnati
- Spencer Burford, OL, UTSA
- Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas
- Darien Butler, LB, Arizona State
- Matthew Butler, DL, Tennessee
- Percy Butler, DB, Louisiana
- Grant Calcattera, TE, SMU
- Jake Camarda, P, Georgia
- Chance Campbell, LB, Mississippi
- Ja’Tyre Carter, OL, Southern
- Zach Carter, DL, Florida
- Tariq Castro-Fields, DB, Penn State
- Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina
- Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin
- Lewis Cine, DB, Georgia
- Damone Clark, LB, LSU
- Micheal Clemons, DL, Texas A&M
- Jack Coan, QB, Notre Dame
- Qwynnterrio Cole, DB, Louisville
- Snoop Conner, RB, Mississippi
- Bryan Cook, DB, Cincinnati
- James Cook, RB, Georgia
- Jashaun Corbin, RB, Florida State
- Yusuf Corker, DB, Kentucky
- Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi
- Charles Cross, OL, Mississippi State
- Nick Cross, DB, Maryland
- Dustin Crum, QB, Kent State
- Myron Cunningham, OL, Arkansas
- DJ Davidson, DL, Arizona State
- Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia
- Kalia Davis, DL, UCF
- Ty Davis-Price, RB, LSU
- Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
- Dawson Deaton, OL, Texas Tech
- Austin Deculus, OL, LSU
- Cameron Dicker, K, Texas
- Kellen Diesch, OL, Arizona State
- Dai’Jean Dixon, WR, Nicholls State
- JoJo Domann, LB, Nebraska
- Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State
- Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada
- Dontario Drummond, WR, Mississippi
- Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA
- Bill Dunkle, OL, San Diego State
- Cobie Durant, DB, South Carolina State
- Jerrion Ealy, RB, Mississippi
- Arnold Ebiketie, DL, Penn State
- Trestan Ebner, RB, Baylor
- Ickey Ekwonu, OL, N.C. State
- Kaiir Elam, DB, Florida
- Kaleb Eleby, QB, Western Michigan
- Noah Elliss, DL, Idaho
- MJ Emerson, DB, Mississippi State
- Kingsley Enagbare, DL, South Carolina
- Akayleb Evans, DB, Missouri
- Obinna Eze, OL, TCU
- Joshua Ezeudu, OL, North Carolina
- Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech
- Daniel Faalele, OL, Minnesota
- Neil Farrell, DL, LSU
- Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin
- DaMarcus Fields, DB, Texas Tech
- Cordale Flott, DB, LSU
- Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati
- Jonathan Ford, DL, Miami
- Luke Fortner, OL, Kentucky
- Ty Fryfogle, WR, Indiana
- Sauce Gardner, DB, Cincinnati
- Haskell Garrett, DL, Ohio State
- Jeremiah Gemmel, LB, North Carolina
- Trenton Gill, P, N.C. State
- Luke Goedeke, OL, Central Michigan
- Mario Goodrich, DB, Clemson
- Tyler Goodson, RB, Iowa
- Kyler Gordon, DB, Washington
- Isaiah Graham-Mobley, LB, Boston College
- Danny Gray, WR, SMU
- Vincent Gray, DB, Michigan
- Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M
- Jeffrey Gunter, DL, Coastal Carolina
- Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
- Jeremiah Hall, TE, Oklahoma
- Logan Hall, DL, Houston
- Kyle Hamilton, DB, Notre Dame
- Jake Hansen, LB, Illinois
- Aaron Hansford, LB, Texas A&M
- Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
- Kevin Harris, RB, South Carolina
- Kolby Harvell-Peel, DB, Oklahoma State
- Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan
- Blake Hayes, P, Illinois
- Marquis Hayes, OL, Oklahoma
- Peyton Hendershot, TE, Indiana
- Connor Heyward, TE, Michigan State
- Dax Hill, DB, Michigan
- Chasen Hines, OL, LSU
- Chris Hinton, DL, Michigan
- Curtis Hodges, TE, Arizona State
- Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina
- Aidan Hutchinson, DL, Michigan
- Ed Ingram, OL, LSU
- Keaontay Ingram, RB, USC
- D’Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State
- Drake Jackson, LB, USC
- Jordan Jackson, DL, Air Force
- Joshua Jobe, DB, Alabama
- Jermaine Johnson II, LB, Florida State
- Johnny Johnson III, WR, Oregon
- Josh Johnson, WR, Tulsa
- Tyree Johnson, DL, Texas A&M
- Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College
- Braxton Jones, OL, Southern Utah
- Jack Jones, DB, Arizona State
- Marcus Jones, DB, Houston
- Travis Jones, DL, Connecticut
- Velus Jones, WR, Tennessee
- Kerby Joseph, DB, Illinois
- Cam Jurgens, OL, Nebraska
- George Karlaftis, DL, Purdue
- Cole Kelley, QB, Southeastern Louisiana
- Derion Kendrick, DB, Georgia
- D’Eriq King, QB, Miami
- Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky
- Bam Knight, RB, N.C. State
- Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State
- Quentin Lake, DB, UCLA
- Nate Landman, LB, Colorado
- DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M
- Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina
- Tyler Linderbaum, OL, Iowa
- Alec Lindstrom, OL, Boston College
- Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah
- Drake London, WR, USC
- Vederian Lowe, OL, Illinois
- Abraham Lucas, OL, Washington State
- Chase Lucas, DB, Arizona State
- Jesse Luketa, DL, Penn State
- Boye Mafe, LB, Minnesota
- DeAngelo Malone, DL, Western Kentucky
- Damarri Mathis, DB, Pittsburgh
- Phidarian Mathis, DL, Alabama
- Cade Mays, OL, Tennessee
- Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
- Marquan McCall, DL, Kentucky
- Zakoby McClain, LB, Auburn
- Zyon McCollum, DB, Sam Houston State
- Sincere McCormick, RB, UTSA
- Roger McCreary, DB, Auburn
- Trent McDuffie, DB, Washington
- Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana
- Marcus McKethan, OL, North Carolina
- Verone McKinley III, DB, Oregon
- Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers
- John Metchie, WR, Alabama
- James Mitchell, TE, Virginia Tech
- Max Mitchell, OL, Louisiana
- Smoke Monday, DB, Auburn
- Jeremiah Moon, LB, Florida
- Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan
- Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming
- Thayer Munford Jr., OL, Ohio State
- Jalen Nailor, WR, Michigan State
- Evan Neal, OL, Alabama
- Otito Ogbonnia, DL, UCLA
- David Ojabo, DL, Michigan
- Chig Okonkwo, TE, Maryland
- Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State
- Leon O’Neal, DB, Texas A&M
- Esezi Otomewo, DL, Minnesota
- Cade Otton, TE, Washington
- Isaih Pacheco, RB, Rutgers
- Dylan Parham, OL, Memphis
- Joshua Paschal, DL, Kentucky
- Chris Paul, OL, Tulsa
- Jayden Peevy, DL, Texas A&M
- Trevor Penning, OL, Northern Iowa
- EJ Perry, QB, Brown
- Nick Petit-Frere, OL, Ohio State
- Kyle Philips, WR, UCLA
- George Pickens, WR, Georgia
- Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh
- Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati
- Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida
- Jalen Pitre, DB, Baylor
- Makai Polk, WR, Mississippi State
- D’vonte Price, RB, Florida International
- Brock Purdy, QB, Iowa State
- Teagan Quitoriano, TE, Oregon State
- Bernhard Raimann, OL, Central Michigan
- Charleston Rambo, WR, Miami
- LaBryan Ray, DL, Alabama
- Sean Rhyan, OL, UCLA
- Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
- John Ridgeway, DL, Arkansas
- Ronnie Rivers, RB, Fresno State
- Reggie Roberson Jr., WR, SMU
- Brian Robinson, RB, Alabama
- Dominique Robinson, DL, Miami (Ohio)
- Tyrese Robinson, OL, Oklahoma
- Wan’Dale Robinson, WR, Kentucky
- Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, Oklahoma State
- Mike Rose, LB, Iowa State
- Dare Rosenthal, OL, Kentucky
- Josh Ross, LB, Michigan
- Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson
- Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State
- Andrew Rupcich, OL, Culver-Stockton
- Jamaree Salyer, OL, Georgia
- Jack Sanborn, LB, Wisconsin
- Braylon Sanders, WR, Mississippi
- Myjai Sanders, DL, Cincinnati
- Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah
- Justin Shaffer, OL, Georgia
- Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State
- Abram Smith, RB, Baylor
- Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State
- Lecitus Smith, OL, Virginia Tech
- Tyler Smith, OL, Tulsa
- Tyreke Smith, DL, Ohio State
- Baylon Spector, LB, Clemson
- Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M
- Chris Steele, DB, USC
- Derek Stingley Jr., DB, LSU
- Jordan Stout, P, Penn State
- Cole Strange, OL, Tennessee-Chattanooga
- Carson Strong, QB, Nevada
- Pierre Strong, RB, South Dakota State
- Andrew Stueber, OL, Michigan
- Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, DL, Notre Dame
- Alontae Taylor, DB, Tennessee
- Cam Taylor-Britt, DB, Nebraska
- Isaac Taylor-Stuart, DB, USC
- Luke Tenuta, OL, Virginia Tech
- Kayvon Thibodeaux, DL, Oregon
- Cameron Thomas, DL, San Diego State
- Isaiah Thomas, DL, Oklahoma
- Juanyeh Thomas, DB, Georgia Tech
- Zach Thomas, OL, San Diego State
- Josh Thompson, DB, Texas
- Skylar Thompson, QB, Kansas State
- Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor
- Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia
- Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama
- Zach Tom, OL, Wake Forest
- Cole Turner, TE, Nevada
- Tré Turner, WR, Virginia Tech
- Delarrin Turner-Yell, DB, Oklahoma
- Eyioma Uwazurike, DL, Iowa State
- CJ Verdell, RB, Oregon
- Cordell Volson, OL, North Dakota State
- Matt Waletzko, OL, North Dakota
- Kenny Walker III, RB, Michigan State
- Quay Walker, LB, Georgia
- Rasheed Walker, OL, Penn State
- Travon Walker, DL, Georgia
- Jermaine Waller, DB, Virginia Tech
- Jaylen Warren, RB, Oklahoma State
- Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
- Jaylen Watson, DB, Washington State
- Luke Wattenberg, OL, Washington
- Sam Webb, DB, Missouri Western State
- Dohnovan West, OL, Arizona State
- Isaiah Weston, WR, Northern Iowa
- Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State
- Zamir White, RB, Georgia
- ZaQuandre White, RB, South Carolina
- Devon Williams, WR, Oregon
- Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama
- Joshua Williams, DB, Fayetteville State
- Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame
- Pepe Williams, DB, Houston
- Sam Williams, DL, Mississippi
- Tre Williams, LB, Arkansas
- Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
- Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State
- Perrion Winfrey, DL, Oklahoma
- Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia
- JT Woods, DB, Baylor
- Mike Woods, WR, Oklahoma
- Tariq Woolen, DB, UTSA
- Alex Wright, DL, UAB
- Mykael Wright, DB, Oregon
- Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia
- Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M
- Cade York, K, LSU
- Nick Zakelj, OL, Fordham
- Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky
