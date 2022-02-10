NFL Betting Preview: Odds for Super Bowl LVI

The 2021 NFL all comes down to this. It is what all 32 teams start preparing for over the last year, but only two teams can make it this far. By Sunday night. one team will accomplish their ultimate goal for the 2021 season while the other joins the other 30 teams who are dreaming about next season.
When it comes to the betting lines for the Super Bowl, the following information is the current consensus spread, over/under, moneyline, and MVP odds as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams
Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 at 6:30 PM
Betting line: Rams (-4.5)
Over/under: 48.5
Moneyline: CIN (+170); LAR (-200)
Last Regular Season Meeting: Bengals 10, Rams 24 (Week 8, 2019)
Last Postseason Meeting: None
Win streak: 1 game LAR
Last 3 Meetings: CIN 2 - 1 LAR
Last 10 Meetings: CIN 5 - 5 LAR
MVP Odds: (up to +10000)
Matthew Stafford: +100
Joe Burrow: +225
Cooper Kupp: +600
Aaron Donald: +1600
Ja’Marr Chase: +1800
Odell Beckham Jr.: +2800
Cam Akers: +3500
Tee Higgins: +4500
Von Miller: +4500
Joe Mixon: +4500
Sony Michel: +8000
Tyler Boyd: +9000
