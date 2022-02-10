NFL Betting Preview: Odds for Super Bowl LVI

The 2021 NFL all comes down to this. It is what all 32 teams start preparing for over the last year, but only two teams can make it this far. By Sunday night. one team will accomplish their ultimate goal for the 2021 season while the other joins the other 30 teams who are dreaming about next season.

When it comes to the betting lines for the Super Bowl, the following information is the current consensus spread, over/under, moneyline, and MVP odds as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 at 6:30 PM

Betting line: Rams (-4.5)

Over/under: 48.5

Moneyline: CIN (+170); LAR (-200)

Last Regular Season Meeting: Bengals 10, Rams 24 (Week 8, 2019)

Last Postseason Meeting: None

Win streak: 1 game LAR

Last 3 Meetings: CIN 2 - 1 LAR

Last 10 Meetings: CIN 5 - 5 LAR

MVP Odds: (up to +10000)

Matthew Stafford: +100

Joe Burrow: +225

Cooper Kupp: +600

Aaron Donald: +1600

Ja’Marr Chase: +1800

Odell Beckham Jr.: +2800

Cam Akers: +3500

Tee Higgins: +4500

Von Miller: +4500

Joe Mixon: +4500

Sony Michel: +8000

Tyler Boyd: +9000

