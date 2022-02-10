T.J. Watt should finally win his first Defensive Player of the Year award tonight

Well, the NFL Honors award show is among us once again. The running theme for Steelers fans, and fans of T.J. Watt alike, have been the star edge rusher miss out on winning the most prestigious defensive award the past two years. Yes, I’m talking about the Defensive Player of the Year award (DPOY).

The youngest Watt brother’s claim to the award has gotten stronger and stronger each passing season. and in 2022 his case is far too strong to look past again. This is the year for T.J. Watt to hoist that trophy high above his head like we all know he deserves, and join the likes of ‘Mean’ Joe Greene, James Harrison, Troy Polamalu, Mel Blount, Jack Lambert, and Rod Woodson as Pittsburgh Steelers to earn the honor.

For all the times the league has overlooked Watt for the award, T.J. has put together a stat line that cannot be overlooked yet again. It seems like every time the league has looked another way it has motivated the former Wisconsin Badger. And when it comes to motivation, seeing big brother J.J. Watt’s three DPOY awards most definitely fires up T.J., who will always be compared to his big brother, and undoubtedly has a pretty strong case of little brother syndrome.

Just think about what T.J. was able to accomplish this year. While missing two full games, half of multiple other games, and battling through injury on a handful of other occasions, Watt was able to put up an NFL record tying 22.5 sacks. He swatted passes in the most clutch moments, and, speaking of clutch, don’t forget that Seahawks game that the Steelers won in overtime thanks to a well-timed sack fumble, or even the first Baltimore Ravens game when Watt stepped in Lamar Jackson’s way to force an incompletion on the two-point conversion to win the game.

T.J. Watt Is probably the only reason why the Steelers were able to make the AFC Playoffs. Just think where the Steelers would have ended up if it wasn’t for Watt’s efforts. His value to this team, and the ridiculous stat lines he was able to put up make him the clear-cut front runner, and hopefully soon-to-be winner of the 2021-2022 NFL‘s Defensive Player of the Year Award. And if he somehow doesn’t have his named called, Steelers Nation should be sharpening up their pitchforks because that would be a tragedy…

But what do you think? Is today finally the day T.J. Watt wins his first DPOY award? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.