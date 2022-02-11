Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 Exit Interviews: T.J. Watt and Derrek Tuszka

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 NFL season has come to a close. Because the Steelers are among the 31 teams who did not finish fulfilling their ultimate goal, they are in the process of wrapping up their season and moving forward into 2022.

Since the Steelers conduct exit interviews with all their players, we here at BTSC thought we would do the same. By outlining two players each day, we will be able to look at their season in retrospect as well as looking toward the future. Since Coach Tomlin stated he starts his interviews with rookies, first year players, and those heading into free agency, we will do the same. To start, we will pair a potential free agent with a first-year player as we work through this process to eventually cover the entire Steelers roster.

Next up is outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Derrek Tuszka.

T.J. Watt

Position: Outside linebacker

Years with the Steelers: 5

Years in the NFL: 5

Contract Status: Signed through 2025

Contract Details: $31,118,694 salary cap hit for 2022. Would cost the Steelers $72,474,777 in dead money if released.

Games played in 2021: 15 regular season, 1 postseason

Games started in 2021: 15 regular season, 1 postseason

Snaps (regular season): 758 (defense), 32 (special teams)

PFF score: 89.6 (6th of 109)

Notable stats (regular season): Watt had 64 tackles, 21 of which were for loss, 39 quarterback hits, 22.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and seven passes defense.

Notes: Fresh off of his AP Defensive Player of the Year award, there’s not much to say for an exit interview for T.J. Watt. Stay focused, keep doing what you do, and continue to be the best defensive player in the NFL. That’s all that needs said.

Derrek Tuszka

Position: Outside linebacker

Years with the Steelers: 1

Years in the NFL: 2

Contract Status: Signed through 2022

Contract Details: $895,000 salary cap hit for 2022. Would cost the Steelers nothing in dead money if released.

Games played in 2021: 15 regular season, 1 postseason

Games started in 2021: None

Snaps (regular season): 247 (defense), 194 (special teams)

PFF score: 63.7 (DNQ for ranking)

Notable stats (regular season): Tuszka had 18 tackles, one of which was for loss, two quarterback hits, 2.0 sacks, and one forced fumble.

Notes: Derrek Tuszka ended up being a bit of a pleasant surprise for the Steelers in 2021 as his addition made Jamir Jones expendable and basically an afterthought as the season rolled on. It’s not that Tuszka is going to go out set the world on fire at the outside linebacker position, but he offered quality play in limited action, especially for the price. As for 2022, Tuszka has no guarantee of making the roster should the Steelers add other quality players at the position, but likely will still be in the mix come September.

So what do you think? How would you conduct Watt’s and Tuszka’s exit interview? Please leave your thoughts in the comments below.

