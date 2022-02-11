 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Steelers teammates take to Twitter to congratulate T.J. Watt on being the DPOY

The Pittsburgh Steelers have another Defensive Player of the Year, and his name is T.J. Watt.

By Jeff.Hartman
/ new
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a proud franchise, and one which is rooted in defense. When you look back at the members of the organization who have won the Defensive Player of the Year award, the list is incredible.

“Mean” Joe Greene (2xs)
Jack Lambert
Mel Blount
Rod Woodson
James Harrison
Troy Polamalu

There is a new name you can add to the list, and that would be T.J. Watt. After Watt won the award Thursday night, plenty of his Steelers teammates took to social media to congratulate the pass rusher on finally winning the award.

I think it is safe to say this award has been a long time coming for Watt, and it had to be special when J.J. Watt delivered the award. If you missed it, check it out below:

While T.J. still has some work to do to catch up to big brother J.J., history shows the youngest Watt brother doesn’t slow down for anything. In fact, he just continues to get better. It makes you wonder what the future holds in store for the Steelers’ All-Pro defender.

Either way, below are some of what Watt’s teammates were saying on Twitter after the award was announced. Check it out, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the start of the new league year, and the 2022 NFL Draft.

(Editor’s Note: This story will be updated if/when more players take to social media to congratulate Watt.)

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...