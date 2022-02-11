Steelers teammates take to Twitter to congratulate T.J. Watt on being the DPOY

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a proud franchise, and one which is rooted in defense. When you look back at the members of the organization who have won the Defensive Player of the Year award, the list is incredible.

“Mean” Joe Greene (2xs)

Jack Lambert

Mel Blount

Rod Woodson

James Harrison

Troy Polamalu

There is a new name you can add to the list, and that would be T.J. Watt. After Watt won the award Thursday night, plenty of his Steelers teammates took to social media to congratulate the pass rusher on finally winning the award.

I think it is safe to say this award has been a long time coming for Watt, and it had to be special when J.J. Watt delivered the award. If you missed it, check it out below:

Some moments are just special.



Couldn’t be more proud of you @_TJWatt



Truly. #KeepChasing pic.twitter.com/QlpJ7VOycp — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 11, 2022

While T.J. still has some work to do to catch up to big brother J.J., history shows the youngest Watt brother doesn’t slow down for anything. In fact, he just continues to get better. It makes you wonder what the future holds in store for the Steelers’ All-Pro defender.

Either way, below are some of what Watt’s teammates were saying on Twitter after the award was announced. Check it out, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the start of the new league year, and the 2022 NFL Draft.

Congrats to my guy T.J. Watt. You are proof that preparation and hard work pay off. Defensive Player of the Year looks good on you. — Mike Tomlin (@CoachTomlin) February 11, 2022

He freaking did it!!! Congrats my @_TJWatt — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) February 11, 2022

Unbelievably Proud of This Guy! I Never Take These Experiences For Granted! Love You Bro #DPOY pic.twitter.com/CM7Q8stLSk — Derek Watt (@DerekWatt34) February 11, 2022

BEAST !!! Should’ve been 3X DPOY . No one more deserving !! GREATNESS @_TJWatt https://t.co/zCzZgtSRpR — Chukwuma Okorafor (@Chuks__76) February 11, 2022

Thank you for your effort @_TJWatt! Congratulations — Brett Keisel (@bkeisel99) February 11, 2022