Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Super Bowl Edition

1. Finally, T.J. Watt was selected as the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year, and the vote wasn’t even close. In his speech, Watt said he would continue to be motivated just as much as he was when he didn’t win. After putting up 22.5 sacks in 15 games last season, how many sacks do you predict T.J. Watt to have in 2022?

2. Staying on the Watt train, which do you think was his most “signature” performance in 2021, Week 6 against the Seahawks when he came alive in overtime ending their first drive with a sack and getting the strip/sack on the next drive to set up the game-winning FG, or the Week 17 game where he had four sacks and made the third-down stop on six of the first eight drives to hold the Browns scoreless through the first 40 minutes? Or do you have another game?

3. With the retirements of Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady this season following the retirements of Eli Manning (2019), Phillip Rivers (2020), and Drew Brees (2020), the NFL is seeing the end of a great era of quarterbacks. With the overlap going back to Peyton Manning, and including Aaron Rodgers who will probably be the next prominent quarterback to hang it up, was this the greatest era of quarterbacks the NFL has seen? If not, then when was it?

4. The Steelers hired a new wide receivers coach this week when almost everybody didn’t even know they were looking. What are your thoughts of the Steelers moving on from Ike Hilliard after two seasons?

5. It’s the last game of the NFL season. Who do you pick as the winner and what is the score?

6. If you are attending a Super Bowl party this year, even if it’s alone, what is your most “signature” or “unusual” dish served? It’s up to you which direction you go.

