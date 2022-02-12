Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Saturday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those die hard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website, but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest two podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Nonetheless, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: Tweet like no one’s watching

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) expose the hottest and most toxic takes on the internet. Today, the newest data about our fanbase gives us one more reason why Steelers nation should lay off on the negativity. Plus, the most definitive testimonials yet on Coach T that should quiet even the most toxic of Tomlin haters. And all the latest (and mostly useless) speculation about coaches, coordinators and GMs.Join Kyle and Greg for their black-and-gold yinzer perspective of everything “Stillers” on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and so much more.

Steelers Friday Night Six Pack with Tony: It’s about time for T.J. Watt

When J.J. Watt announced the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year with a simple “T.J”, his younger brother finally got his due. This time around, the voters definitely got it right. All that and more on this episode of Steelers Friday Night Six Pack! Join Tony Defeo on those those subjects, engaging in Pittsburgh pro football talk and much, much more.

