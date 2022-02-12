NFL Odds and Predictions: Picking the Super Bowl against the spread

It all comes down to this. After 284 games, it’s number 285 which will determine which team takes home the Lombardi Trophy and celebrate for a few weeks before joining the other 31 teams in preparation for next season.

For the 2021 NFL season, our “Spectacular 7” of BTSC staff picked every game against the spread and the over/under point totals all the way through the Super Bowl. Please remember we are not experts on betting or any kind of sports gamblers, and if you need to be reminded of this simple look at our records. We are just a group of Steelers’ fans saying who we think will come through each week.

We are using the same program as last year called Tallysight It allows us to show picks in a much more “friendly to the eye” manner. To understand how it works, the default tab is for our picks against the spread. To see the over/under picks, click the “O/U” tab in the upper left. Also, make sure you scroll on the graphic to see all the picks.

As for picking the Conference Championships games, Shannon and I both went 2-0 picking against the spread with everyone else coming in at 1-1. Bryan held his three-game lead ahead of Mark in the overall rankings in picking against the spread with a record of 150-133 and has locked in the top spot for BTSC for 2021.

In the over/under, Mark was the only one to go 2-0 with four others coming in at 1-1. Jeff still holds the lead in the overall over/under for the season at 156-128 over me by two games, which also locks him into the top spot with only one game remaining.

So here are the picks for the games for the Super Bowl. Please feel free to list your choices in the comment section below and play along!

