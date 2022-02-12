Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: The night before the ‘big game’

Cancer Sucks...
- For those that thought the front office was wrong, again, for signing T.J. Watt to such a huge contract... What do you say now? For those that were okay with it at the time, do you think we will get ‘our’ monies worth by the end of his contract?
- What is your best Super Bowl memory?
- There has been a lot of ‘love’ thrown Matt Stafford’s way here in the Detroit area. It has become so big that “Detroit Rams” shirts are being sold! Share your thoughts on this new take on a sports ‘hero’ who has left.
- Many people have been known to throw the odd wager on the big game. Do you have a wager in place? Will you place one tomorrow? Will you even get into a squares game if there is one at the party you attend? Share your dirty details, or even brag!
- Last night one of our little beloved youngsters was bemoaning a few hours without internet access. How do you think today’s youth would survive in the decade you grew up in? Give us your decade in which you were a teenager and let’s have some fun going down memory lane!
Loading comments...