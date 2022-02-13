It’s the offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers and there are so many topics to talk and write about. Free agents, the coordinator conundrum, the next quarterback, the NFL Draft and breaking news will all be covered here at BTSC. But who’s going to give you little-known-facts out of the 500 Level?

Luckily, your one-stop, and non-stop, shop for everything Steelers employs a Steelers fan that was allegedly dropped on his head as a one-year-old during the Immaculate Reception. Useless and somewhat fascinating facts are his forte. So, here we are with off-the-wall thoughts from the dark side of a black-and-gold brain that nobody asked for. But the joke’s on you. you’ll be telling your peeps something you read here later.

412 Fans Forever

Snoop Dogg will be performing at halftime alongside other hip hop legends on Sunday at the Super Bowl, but the game won’t be featuring Snoop’s favorite team. As a kid growing up in Long Beach, CA in the 70s, Calvin Broadus became a die hard fan of the Steelers because of players like Joe Greene, L.C. Greenwood and Lynn Swann. When he saw No. 75 throw his jersey to a kid in a Coca Cola commercial, he was absolutely hooked. Snoop is a legendary youth football coach, as well. For years, the artist formerly known as Snoop Doggy Dogg and Snoop Lion coached a team of 6-year-olds known as Snoop’s Steelers. The hip-hop legend also claims to be a close friend of Ben Roethlisberger. Releasing fan videos on social media often, Snoop Dogg once called for former OC Todd Haley to be fired. Is Mr. Broadus a great Stiller fan? Fo shizzle, my dizzle.

Muth the Truth

Pat Freiermuth had a great rookie season after being the second choice of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Penn State Nittany Lion caught seven touchdown passes in his rookie campaign. After just one season, where does Muth rank among tight ends all time in the Steel City? It’s actually higher than you would imagine.

1 Heath Miller (2005-15) - 45

2 Eric Green (1990-94) - 24

3 Bennie Cunningham (1977-85) - 20

4 Mark Bruener (1995-2003) - 16

5 Preston Carpenter (1960-63) - 11

6 John Hilton (1965-69) - 10

7 Jesse James - (2015-2018) - 9

8 Vance McDonald (2017-20) - 8

9T Pat Freiermuth (2021) - 7

9T Red Mack (1961-63, 65) - 7

9T Matt Spaeth (2007-10, 2013-15) - 7

9T Jerame Tuman (1999-2007) - 7

Position Preferences

Prominent pass catchers like Ja’Marr Chase and Cooper Kupp are expected to make a big difference in this weekend’s Super Bowl much like Steeler receivers did in eight editions of the big game. Just who has the most catches for the Men of Steel in Super Bowl history?

1 Lynn Swann (IX, X, XIII, XIV) - 16

2 Hines Ward (XL, XLIII, XLV) - 14

3 John Stallworth (IX, X, XIII, XIV) - 11

4 Andre Hastings (XXX) - 10

5T Santonio Holmes (XLIII) - 9

5T Mike Wallace (XLV) - 9

7 Ernie Mills (XXX) - 8

8 Heath Miller (XL, XLIII, XLV) - 7

9T Franco Harris (IX, X, XIII, XIV) - 5

9T Antwaan Randle El (XL, XLV) - 5

Middle First Name Madness

We love citing the second name of members of the Men of Steel here at Behind the Steel Curtain. But sometimes the middle name is the name the player actually goes by. Hence, the “More You Know Middle Name of the Week” this time around is a first name. It belongs to the Steelers third-round pick out of Oklahoma State in the 2018 NFL Draft. So, let’s pay tribute to a guy whose name seems like he should be singing alto in a quartet with Dan Akroyd’s Louis Winthorpe in Trading Places.

Brett Mason Rudolph III

This Week’s Birthdays of Steel

2/14 Jeff Graham - 53, Anthony Wright - 46

2/15 Marcus Gilbert - 34

2/16 Jerome Bettis - 50, Evander “Ziggy” Hood - 35, Buzz Nutter - 91, Dick Modzelewski - 91

2/17 Verron Haynes - 43, Levon Kirkland - 53, Joel Steed - 53

2/18 Le’Veon Bell -30, Dwayne Woodruff - 65

2/19 Chidi Iwuoma - 44

Hypocycloids gone Hollywood

The L.A. Rams are looking for their first Super Bowl championship this weekend when they battle the Bengals at home in Los Angeles, Yeah, I didn’t forget about the triumph at the end of the 1999 season, but that was achieved by Kurt Warner and the St. Louis Rams. But did you know that the Los Angeles Rams actually won the big game when they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers for the championship after the 1978 season led by Warren Beatty look-alike Tom Jarrett. Heaven Can Wait won the award for Best Comedy or Musical at the Golden Globes and it was definitely comical to see a Steeler wearing No. 75 dominated. yep. Definite fiction. Two years later this wrong was righted in Pasadena for real with the Steelers defeating the Rams 31-9 in Super Bowl XIV.

BTSC Steelers Jeopardy

So, there you have it. Anybody can spout out stat after stat, but not everybody can embrace the colorful and personal side of the Pittsburgh Steelers. So, the more you know, the more you can stupefy your friends, family and neighbors with your big, black-and-gold brain. By the way, “Who is L.C. Greenwood?” is the correct clue in BTSC Steelers Jeopardy.