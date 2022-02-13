NFL fans take a stab at Super Bowl LVI prop bets

The Pittsburgh Steelers are not in Super Bowl LVI, but that doesn’t mean the black and gold fan base isn’t going to watch the big game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. When you consider it is the last NFL action until September, most will watch the game with a bit of sadness in their pigskin heart at another season over and a lengthy offseason upon us all.

When it comes to the Super Bowl, there are a lot of aspects of the big game which make it must-watch TV for a global audience. For some it’s the football game itself, but for others it could be a mixed bag of reasons for watching.

Some like the commercials, others want to watch the halftime show, but there are some who love to put some money on the game. For those who are considering putting some cold, hard cash on the game, the odds are below:

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 at 6:30 PM Betting line: Rams (-4), according to DraftKings Sportsbook) Over/under: 48.5 Moneyline: CIN (+180); LAR (-190) Last Regular Season Meeting: Bengals 10, Rams 24 (Week 8, 2019)

Many find betting on the game itself as daunting, but others might find it boring. Some love the prop bets of the big game. What are prop bets? These are bets which typically have nothing to do with the game itself. Prop bets can be everything from the length of the national anthem to the color of Gatorade used to drench the winning coach after the game.

Here at SB Nation, we polled the national audience on some of these bets, and here is what they came up with:

What will be the outcome of the opening coin toss?

Will the team who wins the coin toss will win the game?

Will the first player to score be an even or odd jersey number?

Will the National Anthem be completed inside two minutes?

What color Gatorade will be dumped on the winning coach?

Which song will be played first at the halftime show?

These are just a handful of prop bets for the Super Bowl. What are your thoughts on these bets? Some find them silly, while others see an easy way to make some money!