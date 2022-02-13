Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Sunday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those die hard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

The Steelers Power 1/2 Hour: Will the Steelers ride with Riddick?

The Steelers are interviewing a slew of GM candidates for the position being vacated upon Kevin Colbert’s announced retirement, one notable name is Louis Riddick. Would the ESPN analyst make a good general manager in Pittsburgh? Welcome to the Steelers Power 1⁄2 Hour as BTSC’s Chris Pugh, Paul Yanchek and Joe Frost talk about the Steelers in 2022.

The Steelers GM search

The QB1 vacancy

Teryl Austin’s chance

Steelers Touchdown Under: How can the Steelers build on rock, not sand

The Steelers’ offseason continues - as we head into the final game of the 2021 season in Los Angeles - with T.J. Watt winning DOPY (finally) and the Steelers narrowing in on their favorite draft prospects. Terryl Austin has been promoted to DC, so now all the Steelers need to do is find a GM, offensive line coach, and a linebacker coach.

So, for this Steelers side who haven’t won a playoff game in since 2017, and who no longer have a clear-cut franchise quarterback, where do they go from here? How can they go about address defensive laps and offensive failure by changing up their coordinators? And is the draft or free agency the answer to all of the above?

These are just some of the questions that Matty Peverell and his special guest will address, as they bring a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success in 2022 and beyond, as they chase a seventh Lombardi. All this, and more, will be discussed on the latest episode of Touchdown Under, the Australian sensation from the BTSC family of podcasts.

Matty & Mr. White reflect on offseason so far and learnings from 2021

The boys discuss positions of need and how to fill them

Matty & Shannon share some their favorite draft prospects and free agent targets

Audience Q&A

