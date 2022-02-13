Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 Exit Interviews: Derek Watt and Benny Snell Jr.

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 NFL season has come to a close. Because the Steelers are among the 31 teams who did not finish fulfilling their ultimate goal, they are in the process of wrapping up their season and moving forward into 2022.

Since the Steelers conduct exit interviews with all their players, we here at BTSC thought we would do the same. By outlining two players each day, we will be able to look at their season in retrospect as well as looking toward the future. Since Coach Tomlin stated he starts his interviews with rookies, first year players, and those heading into free agency, we will do the same. To start, we will pair a potential free agent with a first-year player as we work through this process to eventually cover the entire Steelers roster. Entering the final week of the series, almost every player remaining is under contract through 2022.

Next up is fullback Derek Watt and running back Benny Snell Jr.

Derek Watt

Position: Fullback

Years with the Steelers: 2

Years in the NFL: 6

Contract Status: Signed through 2022

Contract Details: $4,713,334 salary cap hit for 2022. Would cost the Steelers $1,963,334 in dead money if released.

Games played in 2021: 17 regular season, 1 postseason

Games started in 2021: 4 regular season

Snaps (regular season): 86 (offense), 332 (special teams)

PFF score: 76.4 (DNQ for ranking)

Notable stats (regular season): Watt had one rushing attempt for 1 yard and three receptions on three targets for 15 yards; 14 special teams tackles.

Notes: The Steelers special teams captain in 2021, the only question Steelers have is if they want Watt’s $4.7 million salary cap hit for this season as they could save $2.75 million if he were to be released. While that is a possibility, Watt could also be extended. With a new quarterback situation going into 2022, it’s difficult to say Steelers would utilize a fullback more going forward.

Benny Snell Jr.

Position: Running back

Years with the Steelers: 3

Years in the NFL: 3

Contract Status: Signed through 2022

Contract Details: $1,140,517 salary cap hit for 2022. Would cost the Steelers $175,517 in dead money if released.

Games played in 2021: 17 regular season, 1 postseason

Games started in 2021: None

Snaps (regular season): 110 (offense), 326 (special teams)

PFF score: 55.5 (DNQ for ranking)

Notable stats (regular season): Snell had 36 carries for 98 yards and two receptions on four targets for 13 yards; seven special teams tackles.

Notes: It’s not overly common where in the NFL a team’s second leading rusher does not reach the century mark on the season. With Najee Harris getting 75% of the Steelers’ carries in 2021, having the second option on a rookie deal is the best thing the Steelers could have going for them if they’re not going to utilize anyone else. But if the Steelers change their strategy with the workload going forward, Snell could get pushed down the depth chart for 2022 if they add another player to the position.

So what do you think? How would you conduct Watt’s and Snell’s exit interview? Please leave your thoughts in the comments below.

