A look back at the Steelers week that was: At Last edition

The Steelers season ended weeks ago, but there's plenty of news coming out of the Steel City.

Monday 2/7

In a surprising move, the Houston Texans tabbed Lovie Smith as the head coach of the fledgling franchise. The defensive genius will act as the coordinator of that unit as well and call the schemes. Hmmmmmm, Why is it an issue that Mike Tomlin calls his defense in Pittsburgh?

OFFICIAL: We have hired Lovie Smith as head coach



Details » https://t.co/d3J6FLqzDQ pic.twitter.com/vcEonwKdQw — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) February 8, 2022

Tuesday 2/8

The Steelers are interviewing almost everybody for their soon-to-be open general manager position. Besides Colts’ college scouting director Morocco Brown and Green Bay’s co-director of player personnel John Wojciechowski on Wednesday and Tampa Bay’s VP of player personnel John Spytek on Friday... the announcement of ESPN’s Louis Riddick scheduled to interview was definitely eyebrow raising. The Raiders Mike Mayock mistake is glaring and should not be overlooked. Maybe taking a guy from the broadcast booth isn’t the way to go for such an important position.

The #Steelers are scheduled to interview ESPN commentator Louis Riddick for their vacant GM job, sources say. He last worked in the NFL as the #Eagles Director of Pro Personnel in 2013. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 8, 2022

The Steelers, as expected, hired an assistant coach. What wasn’t expected was bringing in a receivers coach. Sure, that unit underachieved in 2021 under Ike Hilliard. But with the need for an offensive line coach, bringing in Jackson was like needing a new oven and buying a second fridge.

We have named Frisman Jackson as our wide receivers coach. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 8, 2022

Wednesday 2/9

Wasn’t this news on Sunday?

We have named Teryl Austin as our defensive coordinator. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 9, 2022

Tom Cable is an accomplished offensive line coach, with a penchant for punching people. So, the line would be tough and possibly highly penalized. But this could be just something that Poni dreamed up. But at least it’s offensive line coach news of some type.

Multiple people at the Super Bowl have told me that the Steelers have talked to Tom Cable (former Raiders Head Coach) for the open offensive line coach position. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) February 9, 2022

Thursday 2/10

Finally! When J.J. Watt announced the winner of the NFL Defensive Player of the Year as just “T.J.”, I felt excitement and relief. This is only the beginning.

Who better to present the DPOY award to TJ Watt than JJ Watt ♥️@NFL | #NFLHonorspic.twitter.com/LJwSmvWp79 — FanSided (@FanSided) February 11, 2022

Kind of a ho hum Hall of Fame Class. Not that the eight aren’t deserving, but nobody really that raises excitement. The bummer for me is that no receivers made it. That pushes Hines Ward’s chances back a couple of years.

BREAKING: Eight enshrinees are headed to Canton this August as a part of the Hall of Fame Class of 2022



More on the newest members ➡️ https://t.co/1VHxa5OwYG#PFHOF22 pic.twitter.com/FMNTPHSnZ7 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 11, 2022

Friday 2/11

Deshea Townsend was an underrated Steeler. Boy, did No. 26 come up big for the black and gold. He’s the football equivalent of the Arby’s Beef ‘N Cheddar. Good for Deshea getting a chance.

The #Vikings have hired Deshea Townsend as their new secondary coach.



The latest news and rumors from around the #NFL from @AaronWilson_NFL.https://t.co/yy7fxdHr9U — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) February 11, 2022

Saturday 2/12

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.