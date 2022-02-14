Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 Exit Interviews: Chris Boswell and Mason Rudolph

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 NFL season has come to a close. Because the Steelers are among the 31 teams who did not finish fulfilling their ultimate goal, they are in the process of wrapping up their season and moving forward into 2022.

Since the Steelers conduct exit interviews with all their players, we here at BTSC thought we would do the same. By outlining two players each day, we will be able to look at their season in retrospect as well as looking toward the future. Since Coach Tomlin stated he starts his interviews with rookies, first year players, and those heading into free agency, we will do the same. To start, we will pair a potential free agent with a first-year player as we work through this process to eventually cover the entire Steelers roster. In the final week, it’s time to finish up both the quarterbacks and the specialists.

Next up is kicker Chris Boswell and quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Chris Boswell

Position: Kicker

Years with the Steelers: 7

Years in the NFL: 7

Contract Status: Signed through 2022

Contract Details: $4,948,334 salary cap hit for 2022. Would cost the Steelers $1,683,334 in dead money if released.

Games played in 2021: 17 regular season, 1 postseason

Games started in 2021: None

Snaps (regular season): 157 (special teams)

PFF score: 82.3 (FG grade; 6th of 49)

Notable stats (regular season): Boswell made 36 of 40 field goal attempts with a long 56 yards and 27 of 29 extra points.

Notes: Chris Boswell had another outstanding year in 2021 and has shown his worth to the Steelers with some very clutch kicks. The Steelers having another kicker in training camp is not really about competition for Boswell and more about reducing his workload.

Mason Rudolph

Position: Quarterback

Years with the Steelers: 3

Years in the NFL: 3

Contract Status: Signed through 2022

Contract Details: $4,040,000 salary cap hit for 2022. Would cost the Steelers $1,040,000 in dead money if released.

Games played in 2021: 2 regular season

Games started in 2021: 1 regular season

Snaps (regular season): 97 (offense)

PFF score: 73.9 (DNQ for ranking)

Notable stats (regular season): Rudoph completed 35 of 58 passing attempts for 277 yards, one touchdown, one interception; five rushes for 53 yards.

Notes: Despite starting one game and only appearing in one other in 2021, Rudolph was tied for the fourth-most rushing yards on the Steelers this season. Not known as a running quarterback, Rudolph does at least possess some escape ability. As for 2022, the best thing Mason Rudolph can do for himself is prepare as if he will be the starter in Week 1. Whether or not the Steelers go another route at the position, or if Rudolph doesn’t win the job, it will be his doing based on his play through training camp and the preseason.

So what do you think? How would you conduct Boswell’s and Rudolph’s exit interview? Please leave your thoughts in the comments below.

Make sure you check back each day for another set of exit interviews. If you have missed any of the previous articles, they are listed here:

Ben Roethlisberger & Najee Harris

Eric Ebron & Pat Freiermuth

Trai Turner & Kendrick Green

Chuks Okorafor & Dan Moore Jr.

Robert Spillane & Buddy Johnson

Montravius Adams & Isaiahh Loudermilk

Joe Haden & Tre Norwood

Christian Kuntz & Pressley Harvin

JuJu Smith-Schuster & Cody White

J.C. Hassenauer & John Leglue

Marcus Allen & Tegray Scales

James Washington & Chase Claypool

Taco Charlton & Alex Highsmith

Ahkello Witherspoon & James Pierre

B.J. Finney & Kevin Dotson

Kalen Ballage & Anthony McFarland

Stephon Tuitt & Carlos Davis

Ray-Ray McCloud & Diontae Johnson

Terrell Edmunds & Miles Killebrew

Dwayne Haskins & Joshua Dobbs

Arthur Maulet & Justin Layne

Cam Heyward & Henry Mondeaux

T.J. Watt & Derrek Tuszka

Zach Genry & Kevin Rader

Derek Watt & Benny Snell Jr.