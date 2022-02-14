History doesn’t bode well for the Bengals making it back to the Super Bowl

The NFL offseason is officially upon us after the Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI 23-20. After the game, the narrative surrounding these two teams can’t be more different.

The Rams went all-in on this season, trading away the majority of their draft picks to acquire players like Matthew Stafford, Von Miller and Jalen Ramsey, while the Bengals are viewed as an up-and-coming team who will likely have plenty of good days ahead of them.

With players like Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and plenty others on the Bengals’ roster for the foreseeable future, why wouldn’t there be a ton of hope for this group moving forward?

Well, for those who think the Bengals will get back to the Super Bowl in 2022, history shows us it isn’t impossible, but certainly not likely. I took a look at the Super Bowl losers since the 2011-2012 season, and how they did the following season. What the data shows is many of these teams went deep into the postseason, but making it back to the Super Bowl is never easy, or guaranteed.

Let’s take a look at Super Bowl history...

2011-2012

New York Giants - 21

New England Patriots - 17

Patriots in 2013: 12-4, Lost AFC Championship Game to Ravens

2012-2013

Baltimore Ravens - 34

San Francisco 49ers - 31

49ers in 2014: 12-4, Lost NFC Championship Game to the Seahawks

2013-2014

Seattle Seahawks - 43

Denver Broncos - 8

Broncos in 2014: 12-4, Lost Divisional Round to the Indianapolis Colts

2014-2015

New England Patriots - 28

Seattle Seahawks - 24

Seahawks in 2015: 10-6, Lost Divisional Round to the Carolina Panthers

2015-2016

Denver Broncos - 24

Carolina Panthers - 10

Panthers in 2016: 6-10, Missed the playoffs

2016-2017

New England Patriots - 34

Atlanta Falcons - 28

Falcons in 2017: 10-6, Lost in the Divisional Round to the Philadelphia Eagles

2017-2018

Philadelphia Eagles - 41

New England Patriots - 33

Patriots in 2018: 11-5, Won the Super Bowl

2018-2019

New England Patriots - 13

Los Angeles Rams - 3

Rams in 2019: 9-7, Missed the playoffs

2019-2020

Kansas City Chiefs - 31

San Francisco 49ers - 20

49ers in 2020: 6-10, Missed the playoffs

2020-2021

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 31

Kansas City Chiefs - 9

Chiefs in 2021: 12-5, Lost in the AFC Championship Game to the Bengals

As stated earlier, this data isn’t showing how teams who lose in the Super Bowl can’t make the playoffs and be successful. In fact, it almost says the complete opposite. The one constant was how if a team loses the Super Bowl, it is difficult for them to get back the very next season.

The Bengals have the making of a contender for years to come. When you look at the nucleus of their team, and the fact they have a serious amount of cap space this offseason, there is no way to think they are going anywhere anytime soon. But if Pittsburgh Steelers fans want any solace following the Bengals’ Super Bowl loss, it could be in how the odds show they won’t make it back next season.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the start of the new league year and the 2022 NFL Draft.