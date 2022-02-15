Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 Exit Interviews: Devin Bush and Ulysees Gilbert III

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 NFL season has come to a close. Because the Steelers are among the 31 teams who did not finish fulfilling their ultimate goal, they are in the process of wrapping up their season and moving forward into 2022.

Since the Steelers conduct exit interviews with all their players, we here at BTSC thought we would do the same. By outlining two players each day, we will be able to look at their season in retrospect as well as looking toward the future. Since Coach Tomlin stated he starts his interviews with rookies, first year players, and those heading into free agency, we will do the same. To start, we will pair a potential free agent with a first-year player as we work through this process to eventually cover the entire Steelers roster.

Next up is inside linebackers Devin Bush and Ulysees Gilbert III.

Devin Bush

Position: Inside linebacker

Years with the Steelers: 3

Years in the NFL: 3

Contract Status: Signed through 2022, potential 5th-year option

Contract Details: $6,004,654 salary cap hit for 2022. Would cost the Steelers the full $6,004,654 in dead money if released.

Games played in 2021: 14 regular season, 1 postseason

Games started in 2021: 14 regular season, 1 postseason

Snaps (regular season): 762 (defense), 60 (special teams)

PFF score: 34.4 (82nd of 87)

Notable stats (regular season): Bush had 70 tackles, two of which were for loss, four quarterback hits, 2.0 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and four passes defensed.

Notes: To say 2021 was a disappointing year for Devin Bush would be an understatement. As disappointing as 2020 was after Bush was injured in the fifth game of the season, his return to the lineup saw a fall off in production. After the promise of the Steelers moving up to draft Bush 10th overall in 2019, it is not a sure thing that the Steelers spend the approximately $10.5 million on his fifth-year option. One thing we know for sure is Devin Bush is not going anywhere for 2022 unless the Steelers made a trade. Hopefully after a season on his injured knee, Bush could get a jump back to the player he was prior to his injury.

Ulysees Gilbert III

Position: Inside linebacker

Years with the Steelers: 3

Years in the NFL: 3

Contract Status: Signed through 2022

Contract Details: $996,960 salary cap hit for 2022. Would cost the Steelers $31,960 in dead money if released.

Games played in 2021: 17 regular season, 1 postseason

Games started in 2021: None

Snaps (regular season): 36 (defense), 337 (special teams)

PFF score: 53.1 (34th of 39)

Notable stats (regular season): Gilbert had 15 tackles.

Notes: On the final year of his rookie deal, Gilbert is not costing the Steelers much in terms of the salary cap. Leading the team in special team snaps this season, Gilbert is going to be in training camp if nothing more for his special teams play. Whether or not Gilbert becomes a realistic option at inside linebacker in his fourth season remains to be seen.

So what do you think? How would you conduct Bush’s and Gilbert’s exit interview? Please leave your thoughts in the comments below.

