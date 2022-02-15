5 Players the Steelers should be interested in this offseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a team that desperately needs to get a shot of talent thrown into the mix. From free agents to the draft, this offseason is extremely important to the future success of the franchise. With so many holes littered throughout the roster, the team would be smart to just add the best talent possible and worry about positions thereafter. Below are five names from free agency and the draft which would make the Steelers a more competitive team in 2022.

5. Austin Corbett

This should be a no-brainer for the Steelers. Corbett is a young right guard with tons of experience and now a Super Bowl ring to his resume. He has shown improvement in his game each year he has been in the NFL, and will instantly make any offensive line better, wherever he lands. This is the name that makes the most sense for the Steelers to target, and an easy replacement for Trai Turner at right guard. They just have to make this move.

4. Akiem Hicks

If the Steelers and Stephon Tuitt can’t work things out, I believe the Steelers need to invest at the defensive line position. They should probably do this in both free agency and the draft, but adding another veteran run-stuffer would significantly improve this roster. Hicks is older than a typical Steelers free agent target, but was still dominate in the NFL this past season. He can get to the quarterback and plug run gaps. Everything the Steelers missed out on when Tuitt and Tyson Alualu were lost for the season.

3. Trevor Penning

A great mid-round target for the Steelers is the massive offensive tackle from Northern Iowa, Trevor Penning. He has some of the nastiest tape you have ever seen from an offensive lineman and he dominated the NCAA FCS level. He probably needs a year to marinate before taking the field, but you can’t teach size and aggression, and that’s something Penning has tons of. At 6’7” with an athletic build I expect Penning to climb the draft charts as the weeks go by.

2. Donte Jackson

Jackson probably shouldn’t be a free agent, but the Panthers have acquired so many talented corners there really isn’t a spot for him. The Steelers should look to add more talent into their defensive backfield and take advantage of a skilled corner like Jackson would be a savvy move.

1. Tyler Linderbaum

The perfect NFL Draft prospect for the Steelers, in my opinion, is Iowa Center, Tyler Linderbaum. One of the most athletic players you will ever see on tape can make all of the blocks and has the aggression to punish defensive linemen. He plays with a high football IQ and seemingly always makes the right decision when it comes to moving off double teams to attack the next level. This guy is a baller and would have the same impact on the Steelers’ offensive line as what Maurkice Pouncey did for the Steelers in 2010.

I talked about these players, and more, on my Live Mike podcast Tuesday, check it out in the player below:

But what do you think? Which names do the Steelers need to target most this offseason? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.