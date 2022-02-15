Steelers name Pat Meyer as new offensive line coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to fill the gaps left on their coaching staff. On Tuesday, the Steelers announced they have hired Pat Meyer as their new offensive line coach.

Pat Meyer began his coaching career in 1997 at the collegiate level as a graduate assistant at Memphis. Meyer was promoted two years later as the strength and conditioning coach and also had stops at NC State and Florida State in the same role. It was in 2008 when Meyer returned to his alma mater, Colorado State, as the offensive line coach.

Making a jump to the Canadian Football League (CFL), Meyer spent a season in 2012 as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach of the Montreal Alouettes. Meyer then had his first job in the NFL as the assistant offensive line coach of the Chicago Bears starting in 2013. In 2015 Meyer moved on to the Buffalo Bills as an offensive assistant before being hired as the offensive line/run game coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers for three seasons, starting in 2017. Most recently, Meyer has spent the last two seasons as the Carolina Panthers’ offensive line coach.

While Pat Meyer had stops at the collegiate level at the same schools as both Mike Tomlin and Matt Canada, they did not overlap in the same time period. Meyer began at Memphis in 1997 which was the season after Mike Tomlin was a graduate assistant. Additionally, Meyer’s seven seasons at NC State as the strength and conditioning coach from 2000 to 2006 were well before Matt Canada’s time as the offensive coordinator from 2013 to 2015.

As a player, Meyer played four different positions across the offensive line at Colorado State from 1991 to 1994. Meyer was with the Arizona Cardinals in 1995 and played in the Arena Football League before making the jump to coaching.

The Pittsburgh Steelers still have to hire an assistant offensive line coach, as well as positions like outside linebackers coach and secondary coach, if they choose to replace Teryl Austin’s old role within the defensive coaching staff. So, when it comes to them filling out their coaching staff, there is still work which needs to be done.

