Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Thursday edition

The Steelers Retro Show: Controversy for the conference crown

With a good bit of the talk regarding calls in the Super Bowl this week, BTSC goes back 42 years to a time when instant replay didn’t exist and controversy ensued.

Let’s dial the time circuits on the black-and-gold Delorean back to a time when the forecast was frigid, but the mental thermometer in the City of Champions read downright tropical. It’s fitting that you join me as we head back to a time when the top song on the radio was still Escape (The Piña Colada Song), television viewers were watching Three’s Company and President Jimmy Carter authorized $1.5 billion in loans to bail out the Chrysler corporation. Meanwhile, the Steelers were gearing up for their sixth AFC Championship appearance in eight seasons, as they welcomed the Houston Oilers once again.

Welcome to January 7, 1980.

Steelers vs. Oilers for a trip to the Super Bowl

The Steelers Curtain Call: An offseason outlook for the Pittsburgh Steelers

Now that the offseason is official underway, it’s the perfect time for an outlook for the Steelers. It’s the show where Michael Beck and Geoffrey Benedict break down a black and gold off-season full of change in the manner in which they examine the enemy. Scenarios, questions and more will be pondered on the latest episode of the BTSC family of podcasts. As always, it is a good time to talk everything Steelers.

News and Notes

Diving into who the Steelers may cut and what positions have to be upgraded

Michael and Geoffrey walk you through everything you need to know regarding the Black-and-Gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: How much of an impact does an offensive line coach make?

Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers were gripping over who the new offensive line coach would be and now they’re griping over the choice of Pat Meyer. It makes one wonder what the gauge on the meter is of the actual impact of an o-line coach. Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed on the Thursday episode of the AM slate of the BTSC family of podcasts. Join Co-Editor Dave Schofield as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

How much of an impact does an offensive line coach make?

