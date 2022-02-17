Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 Exit Interviews: Joe Haeg and Zach Banner

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 NFL season has come to a close. Because the Steelers are among the 31 teams who did not finish fulfilling their ultimate goal, they are in the process of wrapping up their season and moving forward into 2022.

Since the Steelers conduct exit interviews with all their players, we here at BTSC thought we would do the same. By outlining two players each day, we will be able to look at their season in retrospect as well as looking toward the future. Since Coach Tomlin stated he starts his interviews with rookies, first year players, and those heading into free agency, we will do the same. To start, we will pair a potential free agent with a first-year player as we work through this process to eventually cover the entire Steelers roster.

Next up is offensive tackles Joe Haeg and Zach Banner.

Joe Haeg

Position: Offensive tackle

Years with the Steelers: 1

Years in the NFL: 6

Contract Status: Signed through 2022

Contract Details: $3,100,000 salary cap hit for 2022. Would cost the Steelers $500,000 in dead money if released.

Games played in 2021: 12 regular season, 1 postseason

Games started in 2021: 2 regular season

Snaps (regular season): 307 (offense), 33 (special teams)

PFF score: 67.2 (DNQ for ranking)

Notable stats (regular season): Haeg had one penalty on the season.

Notes: When Steelers had to call on Joe Haeg in 2021, he came through like one would hope a reserve offensive lineman would. Unfortunately, he played a too few many snaps and is likely to qualify the compensatory formula and cost the Steelers an extra 2022 draft pick. As for his play and salary, Haeg does not cost Steelers that much and is a quality veteran backup at both tackle positions. Although the Steelers could move on and save $2.6 million, I think we’ll see number 71 back in training camp.

Zach Banner

Position: Offensive tackle

Years with the Steelers: 4

Years in the NFL: 5

Contract Status: Signed through 2022

Contract Details: $6,625,000 salary cap hit for 2022. Would cost the Steelers $1,625,000 in dead money if released.

Games played in 2021: 7 regular season, 1 postseason

Games started in 2021: None

Snaps (regular season): 5 (offense), 27 (special teams)

PFF score: 50.1 (DNQ for ranking)

Notable stats (regular season): None

Notes: Another reserve offensive tackle, the biggest issue with Banner is his availability and salary. Being able to save $5 million is something which the Steelers should not take lightly, but what might be more important is the fact Banner isn’t going to be worth the money if he can’t get on the field. Perhaps he recovers to a greater level from his knee injury and the Steelers know something that we don’t, but looking at things right now it would make more sense for the Steelers and Banner to part ways.

So what do you think? How would you conduct Haeg’s and Banner’s exit interview? Please leave your thoughts in the comments below.

