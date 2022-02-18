Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Friday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those die hard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

The Steelers War Room: No trade backs! Is this Steelers draft policy the best policy?

The Steelers are low on draft capital with so many needs. They could trade down to accumulate more picks, but it’s rarely done anymore in Pittsburgh’s war room. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he looks at possible future Steelers and examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers dollars and “sense” situation when it comes to personnel.

Rundown of the show:

Quick history of the draft

Draft Trade Valuation Models

What the Steelers have previously done

Recent Super Bowl teams that have relied on players drafted in round 2-4

How the Steelers Colbert-era Super Bowl teams were constructed, and how they’re looking now.

Discussed who teams with multiple picks in a given round (2-5) picked (last five years) to show how this gave them a chance to hit on one or multiple players, without risking it all.

The Steelers Preview: Debating which is more important, the coach vs. player

There’s a debate about the success of the Steelers. Is it the coach of the position or the players that compete on the field? This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the Black-and-Gold and there you have the topic for the BTSC podcast The Steelers Preview with Jeff Hartman, Bryan Anthony Davis, and Dave Schofield. Join the triumphant trio as they combine the down all things Steelers and with shenanigans galore.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the week

Debating which is more important, the coach vs. player

Trivia

Let’s Ride: When it comes to free agency, the Steelers need to be smart

The Steelers have money to spend in free agency, but not money to burn. When it comes to bringing in players on the open market, the Steelers’ brass needs to be smart. This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on the Wednesday episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

The Steelers and the art of smart free agency

A visit from Blue Check Beck

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

