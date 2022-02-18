Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Offseason Vol. 1

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Jeff, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go!

1. When looking at the Steelers’ free agent situation, one position is very intriguing to me. That position is the wide receiver position. In the below scenario, what would you do if you were calling the shots?

Do you keep James Washington at a cheaper price, or pay top dollar for JuJu Smith-Schuster? Explain your answer...

2. Let’s keep the free agent talk going. Another position the Steelers will need to address in some way is cornerback. If you had the choice, which do you take in the below scenario?

Keep Ahkello Witherspoon at top dollar, or Joe Haden at a reduced salary? Explain your answer...

3. Let’s play a game called “Keep or Cut” Rules are simple, below are players who could be kept, or released for salary cap reasons.

Zach Banner

Joe Schobert

Joe Haeg

Stephon Tuitt

4. The Steelers hired a new offensive line coach in Pat Meyer this week. We discussed this on the Steelers Preview podcast this week, but where do you put the onus as a fan...the coach or the player? Which is more important to you? Who do you tend to blame more when things go wrong?

5. Another year with another professional football league gearing up to start. Will you be watching any of the USFL? If so, are you pulling for the Pittsburgh Maulers, or just watching to enjoy football?

6. This is the first weekend without football. What in the heck are we supposed to do? Let us know what you do/watch in the offseason...

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

