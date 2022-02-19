Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Saturday edition

The Pittsburgh Steelers seasons come and go with no real offseason, at least not for those die hard fans. For those fans, the preseason bleeds into the regular season, the regular season into the offseason, free agency and the NFL Draft. It is a vicious, never-ending cycle.

Nonetheless, we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website, but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest two podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Nonetheless, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: Drowning in Mock Drafts

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) expose the hottest and most toxic takes on the internet. This week, fans don’t need to know anything about a coaching hire to criticize it. Plus, the mystery thickens when it comes to QB1, and the mockers who have lost their minds and want PGH to bet the farm to move up in the draft.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Hottest Takes

Most Toxic Takes

Drowning in so many Mock Drafts

and MUCH MORE!

Steelers Friday Night Six Pack with Tony: With the Super Bowl over, the Steelers’ off-season’s in full swing

Super Bowl LVI between the Rams and Bengals brought to a close the 2021/22 NFL season. It’s tough to say goodbye to football, at least the NFL variety, for the next six months or so, but the Steelers will obviously be very busy in the meantime. Also, I think fans should enjoy those moments and seasons that don’t end in titles. All of that and more on this episode of Steelers Friday Night Six Pack with Tony Defeo. Join Tony on those those subjects, engaging in Pittsburgh pro football talk and much, much more.

Check out the rundown of the show below and be sure to comment what you think in the comment section.

Steelers News and Notes

The off-season is here after a thriller of a Super Bowl ends 2021

Steelers Q&A

and MUCH MORE!

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE