Steelers announce official General Manager interviews, leaving more questions

The Pittsburgh Steelers might seem as if they are in a holding pattern as it pertains to their next General Manager (GM), but the team has been doing their diligence with interviews of candidates both in-house and externally.

The in-house candidates are widely known. Both Omar Khan and Brandon Hunt have long been thought to be the next in line for the GM position if/when Kevin Colbert decided to step down from his duties.

As for the external candidates, there have been many names both known, and several unknown to the Steelers’ vast fan base. On Friday afternoon the team officially announced four more external candidates which have been interviewed for the eventual vacany.

As it pertains to official interviews, you can see the list below, courtesy of Brooke Pryor of ESPN:

Almost all of the above candidates have been reported to be interviewing with the Steelers for the GM position, but there is one name not listed as an official interview which has fans raising an eyebrow. That would be the name Louis Riddick.

When it was reported the Steelers were going to interview Riddick, the former Pitt Panther turned ESPN analyst, the fan base was excited for the possibility of Riddick returning to his roots and being the head man of the Steelers’ recruiting efforts. While the majority of the excitement was the fact Riddick is a name they recognize, the excitement was stifled when his name has yet to appear in anything other than reports and rumors.

Outside of Riddick, it has yet to be determined if the Steelers are going to wait until after the 2022 NFL Draft to make an official announcement of Colbert’s successor, or if they’ll announce their hire and allow this individual to get settled before they officially take over post-draft.

Many questions remain, and not many answers are available. Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the start of the new league year, and the NFL Draft.