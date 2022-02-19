Inaugural 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl: News and Open Thread

There is yet another All-Star event being held today at 4 pm ET on the NFL Network. The HBCU, or Historically Black Colleges and Universities, will unveil it’s inaugural bowl game presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

Not only is it overdue, but some of those shiny Lombardi Trophies were won with the help of players like John Stallworth, Mel Blount and Donnie Shell. Also worth mentioning they are also all Hall of Famers. Other greats such as Jerry Rice, Deacon Jones, Walter Payton, Art Shell, Jackie Slater, Bob Hayes and many others have played in these lesser known schools that made their journey to Canton. The talent is out there you just have to look.

The headliner, in my opinion, is quarterback Aqeel Glass from Alabama A&M and he will also have some help from his former teammate in Dee Anderson at WR. If we don’t draft a quarterback early I wouldn’t mind taking a late round flyer on this talented young man.

Also keep an eye on:

Salvion Williams / IDL / Florida A&M

Geremy Hickbottom / QB / Tennessee State

Ezra Gray / RB / Alabama State

Trey Giles / DB / Miles College

Cory Rahman / S / Tennessee State

Link to the HBCU Rosters

Unfortunately, I won’t be able to watch the live event due to a fundraising cornhole tournament for someone injured in a car accident. I will be watching the recording Sunday. As always interested in your thoughts on the game and what you are seeing. Find that hidden gem! Go Steelers!!