Steelers hire former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores as a defensive assistant

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made shockwaves by hiring former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores to become their new senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach. Florez was fired from the dolphins earlier this offseason despite over performing with a depleted roster and nearly bringing the Dolphins to the playoffs.

We have named Brian Flores as our senior defensive assistant/linebackers. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 19, 2022

Coach Flores was one of the hot names to become a head coach again this offseason. While he was not brought on to any organization in the top role, he is still one of the most respected and talented coaches in the league. Flores could help make the Steelers more well coached team and brings a wealth of experience to Pittsburgh, including four Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots in which he played the role of linebackers coach.

Steelers’ HC Mike Tomlin: “I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL. Brian's resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 19, 2022

With a record of 24-25 as a head coach of the Miami Dolphins, he oversaw a team that out played expectation of some. The highlight of his coaching career being a 10-6 2020 campaign which saw the Dolphins reach the playoffs. In both 2019 and 2021 the Dolphins were expected to be among the worst teams in football.

At just 40 years old Flores could receive another opportunity to become a head coach in the NFL again. With the current minority hiring rules, the Steelers could be in line to receive multiple third-round picks should he be hired as a head coach somewhere next offseason.

Brian Flores and his lawyers are still in the midst of a lawsuit against the NFL which alleges discrimination and racism in the hiring process. Flores is suing the league, three franchises and unidentified individuals in these allegations. The investigation and class action case is still ongoing.

