Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 Pre-Draft visit Tracker

The Pittsburgh Steelers, along with almost every other NFL team, are preparing for the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft, and all are doing their diligence interviewing prospects. There are several stages where teams interview prospects, and it can actually start at All-Star games. Teams will take a look at prospects at the Senior Bowl and the East-West Shrine game, but the biggest event is the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

With All-Star games upon us, and the Scouting Combine on the horizon, reports of teams meeting with prospects are raging. We here at BTSC will keep you updated with the prospects who have met with Pittsburgh at every step along the way. The Combine, Pro Days and of course the ever-important Official Pre-Draft Visits.

Check out the latest list below:

Senior Bowl

D’Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State

Conner Heyward, FB, Michigan State

Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt

Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia

Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

Shrine Bowl

None Yet

NFL Scouting Combine

None Yet

Pro Days

None Yet

Official Pre-Draft Visit Rumors

None Yet

Pre-Draft Visits, By Position

None yet

Total: