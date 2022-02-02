Steelers interim offensive line coach hired by the Chicago Bears

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a vacancy at the offensive line coach for the 2022 NFL season. With Adrian Klemm moving on to the University of Oregon, Steelers assistant offensive line coach Chris Morgan took over the duties for the final two regular-season games of the 2021 season. While it seemed that it was an audition for Morgan to possibly take over the job in 2022, it appears his audition ultimately caught the eye of other NFL franchises.

On Wednesday, the Chicago Bears announced they have hired Chris Morgan as their offensive line coach.

On Wednesday, the Chicago Bears announced they have hired Chris Morgan as their offensive line coach.

Last week, the Chicago Bears hired new head coach Matt Eberflus who had spent the previous four seasons as the Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator. With Eberflus building his staff, adding Morgan, who had previously spent six seasons as the Atlanta Falcons offensive line coach, is one of several moves the Bears have made this week.

So what does it mean now that the Steelers have neither the offensive line coach, or the assistant coach, moving into 2020? With new head coach Nathaniel Hackett in Denver, many are speculating the future of former Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak and if he would be willing to return to the Steel City. While many fans would welcome Munchak with open arms, as well as celebrate his triumphant return, it will be interesting to see if both the Steelers and Munchak are interested in a reunion.

Either way, it appears as if the Steelers must also begin an extensive search for an offensive line coach. Other coaching holes to fill on the Steelers still include defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach due to the recently retired Keith Butler.

