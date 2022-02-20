The Steelers season ended weeks ago, but there’s plenty of news coming out of the Steel City. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. But where they went wrong was asking the one narcissistic writer that would put a bizarre spin on it to do it. So, let’s all take a look at a BAD week in the ‘burgh together.

Monday 2/14

"Bengals have nothing to complain about as far as the officials. The defense still had opportunities even after the defensive holding penalty."



Woke up this morning with a feeling of great awesomeness reveling in the moments of the day before and the complete satisfaction that the Bengals lost in the Super Bowl. Even more fulfilling than an Arby’s Beef ‘n Cheddar feast, the Who Dey gang claiming that they were screwed.

Tuesday 2/8

Here we go. There’s going to be tons of complaints with people wanting more of a sexy brand name for the Steelers’ offensive line coach. But you don’t always need a brand name Cosco brand vodka is Grey Goose and their coffee is Starbucks. Lots of good stuff at Sam’s Club too. Let’s give this dude a chance and hope he’s more like Oscar Meyer in Member’s Mark packaging.

Wednesday 2/9

Mike Florio predicts that Tom Brady will be the San Francisco 49ers starting QB in week one.



For those of you who are glad to see the unoriginal TB12 gone, he could be back to find his heart in San Francisco. Which means that Jimmy G. Could look for his in the Steel City.

Thursday 2/10

With these contracts voided, it’s apparent that the Steelers are not bringing back Big Ben, Ebron and JuJu and that the team is moving on. It reminds me when my deal was voided by my starter wife 19 years ago. I just didn’t have offers from other “teams” with sweet deals waiting.

Friday 2/18

It was announced that the team has already interviewed seven candidates for the successor to Kevin Colbert. Noticeable from his absence on the list is ESPN’s Louis Riddick. So, that could have been all a big sip from the fountain of misinformation that got spit out and doused us all in our black-and-gold faces.

Saturday 2/19

BREAKING: The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired Brian Flores, who is suing the NFL for racial discrimination, as an assistant coach.



When it became apparent that Brian Flores wasn’t going to be hired as an NFL head guy, I was thinking the Steelers could be a great destination for the former Miami HC. I think the Steelers got it right here.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.